(News) Kanye West Rises to the Ceiling at Second ‘DONDA’ Listening Event

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 35,000 people came to listen to Kanye West’s more-polished version of DONDA on Thursday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. As you know by now, West had his first listening party two weeks ago at the venue and has lived there for the past 14 days mastering the project. The setup on Thursday was a bit different than last time. There were dancers surrounding ‘Ye’s makeshift bedroom, complete with a mattress and a candle. New mixes of songs we heard two weeks ago emerged. The Weeknd and Lil Baby popped up on Hurricane, and the track with Jay-Z titled Jail had more to it. All in all, the features on the album include the likes of Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Pop Smoke. Ye reached out to Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P after Tuesday’s VERZUZ & The LOX are on the album as well. As she did two weeks ago, Kanye’s soon-to-be-ex Kim Kardashian was in the building. There is a digital pre-order link for the album, and a commemorative DONDA long sleeve shirt available at shop.kanyewest.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to the DONDA foundation. The most memorable moment… Kanye West being lifted hundreds of feet into the air as the halo lights below him shot into the heavens and his song “No Child Left Behind” played throughout the stadium.

hotradiomaine.com

Comments / 0

