Sanford Fargo Therapist Named Certified Brain Injury Specialist of the Year
Sarah Ring, a Sanford Health speech therapist based in Fargo, has been named Certified Brain Injury Specialist of the Year by the North Dakota Brain Injury Network. “Without the contributions of amazing people like Sarah, NDBIN would not be the amazing program it is today,” said Carly Endres, outreach coordinator for the North Dakota Brain Injury Network. “Sarah has always gone above and beyond in supporting our mission.”www.midwestmedicaledition.com
