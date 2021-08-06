New Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals a monster Samsung flagship

We’re just a few days away from Samsung’s big 2021 foldables launch event. Yet we think we know everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 thanks to the large number of leaks that we’ve witnessed this summer. All the Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors have already painted a great picture of Samsung’s new foldables. The devices are more exciting than ever, and Samsung is going out of its way to help you buy one. With five days to go until the August 11th launch event , the rumors aren’t done yet. The newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak seemingly confirms the foldable will be a monster 2021 Android flagship.

Why Samsung’s new foldables are so exciting this year

Samsung is betting big on its foldable handsets in 2021. The iPhone 12 has been crushing the Galaxy S21, which registered the worst sales in the series’ recent history. There’s no Note 21 this year, as Samsung wants to replace it with foldable handsets.

The Fold 3 and Flip 3 are going to be more durable than their predecessors, reports say. That’s a critical feature for devices with displays that fold — not to mention expensive handsets like the Fold and Flip. Considering what we saw in previous years, durability might matter more than specs, especially for Fold 3.

There’s talk of water resistance, a first for the Samsung foldables. And the handsets will rock Samsung’s new Ultra Thin Glass panels, which should be less fragile than before. The improved UTG glass will also help with S Pen support coming to Fold 3.

Finally, Samsung has also lowered the entry prices, according to various leaks . The Flip 3 might hover around $1,000 instead of $1,400. The Fold 3 might still sell for approximately $2,000, which would be cheaper than Fold 2 and the original Fold at launch. Also, Samsung is letting users register early for preorders. This will give buyers access to extra perks like better trade-in quotes. And you can trade in two devices towards your new foldable, decreasing your cash outlay even more.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs

Increased durability alone won’t help Samsung sell the 2021 foldable handsets in the numbers the company is reportedly targeting. The specs will matter as well. That’s especially true for the pricey Galaxy Fold 3. Thankfully, there’s no reason to expect hardware compromises on this Fold version. If anything, the Fold 3’s specs should be very much in line with the S21 Ultra. The Note 21 that fans want would probably rock the same high-end specs.

German-language blog WinFuture got its hands on the Fold 3 specs list ahead of time, just like it has with other Samsung flagships. Here’s what Fold 3 will have to offer, according to the blog:

7.6-inch foldable OLED display with 2208 x 1768 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

6.2-inch secondary OLED panel with 2260 x 832 resolution

64-bit 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor

12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

triple camera: 12-megapixel (main camera, f/1.8, 78°, 1.4 μm, OIS, 2PD) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle camera, f/2.2, 123°, 1.12 μm, FF) + 12-megapixel (zoom lens, f/2.4 1.0 μm, OIS)

primary selfie camera: 4-megapixel (under display, f/1.8, 2.0 μm)

secondary selfie camera: 10-megapixel (cover, f/2.2, 1.22 μm)

fingerprint sensor

2 nano-SIM slots and eSIM support

4G/5G

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C connectivity

4,400 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging

size: 58.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm (open), 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm (closed)

weight: 271 grams

Android 11 with One 3.1 on top

The Fold 3 specs leak above can’t be confirmed until August 11th. But Samsung’s Galaxy phones are never well-kept secrets. We’re probably looking at the phone’s final hardware.

