Danita Clark, 85, of Pampa, went to her heavenly home on August 2, 2021. Services will be 10:00 AM, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. The family requests all attendees of the service to wear a mask and please socially distance. For those that cannot attend, the memorial service will be live streamed on the facebook page “Central Baptist Pampa”.