The pandemic has dealt a hammer blow to all musicians, but All Time Low and Pale Waves are two bands who are well within their rights to feel particularly frustrated at all that has happened over the past 18 months. On the eve of releasing their excellent album Wake Up, Sunshine last year, Alex Gaskarth and his bandmates had to navigate their way through a rocky, COVID-impacted rollout. Their song Monsters was receiving a lot of love on radio and across streaming services, but with live events pulled and the music industry in chaos, the chance to capitalise on this success was restricted.