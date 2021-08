During training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, recently acquired quarterback Carson Wentz injured his foot, leading to him being sidelined indefinitely. Even though there is no confirmation of what problem he has, there are some fears that the issue could be a Lifranc joint injury. These types of injuries could last up to 11 months. Nonetheless, this predicament has placed a huge hole in the offense and could jeopardize their whole season. However, there are still chances that a trade or signing can help fill the void. With that being said, here are three moves that the Colts can make to ease Wentz’s absence.