Falmouth, MA

2 Adults, 2 Children Escape Uninjured From Boat Fire In Falmouth

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MG5co_0bKECLd900

FALMOUTH (CBS) —  A boat burst into flames in Falmouth on Friday, and two adults and two children escaped without getting hurt.

The Falmouth Fire Department received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a boat fire in Megansett Bay in North Falmouth.

The two adults and two children left the boat and went onto two kayaks they were towing. The Falmouth Harbormaster and the Coast Guard later put out the fire.

The Falmouth Harbormaster and the Coast Guard put out the fire. (WBZ-TV)

“The boat was then towed to the Megansett boat ramp to alleviate the possibility of it sinking. This eliminated the chance of the vessel becoming a hazard to navigation and any possible environmental hazards,” said the Falmouth Fire Department.

The Falmouth Harbormaster is investigating the incident, but as of Friday night, the fire appears to be accidental.

