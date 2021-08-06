Colliers negotiates $15M+ in real estate deals for Goettl
Colliers in Arizona has negotiated $15+ million in real estate transactions for Arizona-based Goettl Corp., a well-known, 80-year-old Phoenix-based company, in the air conditioning and plumbing business – with operations in Arizona, Texas, California and Nevada. The company purchased an office building to serve as its new corporate headquarters and an office/warehouse building in Tucson, as well as sold a commercial land parcel in Scottsdale.azbigmedia.com
Comments / 0