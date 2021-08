Check out the trailer for the VR version of the real-time strategy game, Carrier Command 2. In Carrier Command 2, you are in command of a futuristic carrier able to deploy a vast array of aircraft and amphibious units. Compete against AI or human players and hop into every single vehicle to take matters into your own hands. In the VR edition, players can control all the same systems, vehicles, and controls, from the bridge of the ACC Epsilon Carrier. They can use VR controllers to move and interact with controls, and remote pilot vehicles. Use the holomap with 3D vision. Play single-player, cooperative campaign, and PvP multiplayer. Carrier Command 2 launches on August 10, 2021, for Steam.