Special Issue: “Public Health Activism in changing times: relocating collective agency. Part 2”

Though we have been dealing with the pandemic for over a year, the public, researchers still struggle to uncover the mystery of the deadly virus. The researchers and health professionals are working to understand the virus, its spread, immunity, etc. We now know more about the virus than we did a year ago because of the ongoing studies on the virus. However, when a phenomenon threatens millions of lives globally, some myths are bound to arise. Misinformation at this level creates significant gaps in public health and increases problems for the healthcare sector. When people refuse to follow the instructions given by reliable sources, they expose themselves to the danger of Covid-19 along with others around them.