Public Health

Special Issue: “Public Health Activism in changing times: relocating collective agency. Part 2”

By Shoshana Deutsh
 5 days ago

This special issue of Critical Public Health is part two of a series on “Public Health Activism in changing times: relocating collective agency.” As editors Catherine Campbell and Flora Cornish describe in part one, the papers in this issue “challenge [a] ‘one size fits all’ template for activism” by calling for “greater recognition of how the redistribution of health-related power…may take more quiet, hidden, and slow forms than hitherto recognized.” Part one was previously highlighted by Emmanuelle Roth for Somatosphere, and can be found here.

