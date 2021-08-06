Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg1RF_0bKE7bPZ00

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, a senior official said Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant.

In June, mortality rose by 14.1 over June 2020, according to the Rosstat state statistics agency.

Rosstat said 27,118 people who had coronavirus died in June, about 43% more than the previous month. It marked the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since January, when the agency reported about 37,900 deaths of people with COVID-19.

Of the total number of deaths of people with coronavirus in June, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death for 23,372 people while 3,746 others who tested positive for coronavirus died of other causes.

Russia has been struggling with a surge of infections since early June, with daily new cases rising from about 9,000 at the beginning of the summer to over 23,000 in early July.

On Friday, the task force reported 22,660 new infections and 792 coronavirus deaths.

Overall in the pandemic, the government's coronavirus task force has reported a total of about 6.4 million confirmed infections and 163,301 deaths.

However, reports by Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher numbers. According to Rosstat, last year alone COVID-19 was the cause of 144,691 deaths.

Russian officials ascribe the difference to varying counting methods. They note that the government task force only includes deaths where COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data from medical facilities, while Rosstat takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized, which allows for a fuller picture.

Rosstat recorded a total of 1.1 million deaths of all causes in the first six months of the year, 16.2% more than during the same period last year. Russia's population, which fell by about 689,000 last year further declined by some 422,000 in January-June.

Russia’s vaccination rates have lagged behind other nations. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday that 38.9 million Russians — or about 27% of the 146 million population — have received at least one shot of a vaccine.

Facing a surge in new infections and low vaccine uptake, authorities in many Russian regions have made vaccinations mandatory for certain groups, like those employed in health care, education, retail, public transport, government offices and the services sector.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
62K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Tass#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Canada Reopens Land Border to Vaccinated US Citizens

Canada Monday reopened its land border with the United States to vaccinated citizens for non-essential travel, the first time U.S. citizens could do so since March of 2020. Under the plan, along with filling out an application, visitors must provide proof of full vaccination with a Canada health department-approved vaccine and a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. The application is available via a downloadable smartphone app.
WorldFlight Global.com

Airlines pull out of Nanjing airport amid surge in infections

Airlines have cancelled flights in and out of the Chinese city of Nanjing, the epicentre of a fast-growing coronavirus cluster which has spread to capital Beijing and five other provinces. Checks on Nanjing Lukou international airport’s website showed no flights in and out of the city on 29 and 30...
Public HealthVoice of America

Tokyo Sees Record Surge in Coronavirus Infections During Olympic Games

Tokyo officials reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases Thursday for the third straight day as the Olympic Games in the city continue. Japan’s health ministry reported 3,865 new cases, nearly 700 more than were reported on Wednesday. Tokyo’s governor warned that cases could climb to 4,500 a day. Chief...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. hiring may have slowed in July amid COVID surge -data

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - High-frequency data indicate U.S. hiring slowed in July - not held steady as widely expected - with particular softness among states that ended federal unemployment benefits and areas where the COVID-19 Delta variant is raging. Payroll firm UKG said growth in employees across a wide...
Public HealthTimes Daily

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Public Healthhealthday.com

European Union Passes U.S. in COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After lagging behind for months, the European Union (EU) now has a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate than the United States. Rates of people in the 27-member EU with at least one dose have climbed from less than 4 percent in mid-February to 60 percent, while rates in the United States rose from nearly 12 percent to less than 58 percent, the Associated Press reported. The figures come from Our World in Data, an online science publication associated with the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Bangladesh offers jab to Rohingya refugees amid surge in infections in camps

Bangladesh’s government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than one million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering. The highly transmissible Delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, with around 20,000 infections and 200...
Public Healthnewsitem.com

The Latest: Chinese outbreak traced to mahjong, testing site

BEIJING — State media say one of China’s most serious recent outbreaks of COVID-19 partly stemmed from people gathered at mahjong parlors and at a virus testing site. The city of Yangzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu added another 54 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 448 since the outbreak spread from the international airport in the provincial capital of Nanjing on July 20.
HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Swiss ask Chinese media to pull quotes from 'fake' citizen

GENEVA — (AP) — Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were “wrongly presented” as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday. The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards...
Public Healthalabamanews.net

Amid COVID Case Surge, State Sees Uptick in Vaccinations

Alabama is beginning to see an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state experiences a surge of cases and a sharp rise in hospitalizations. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows daily vaccinations above 10,000 doses per day for the first time...
Public Healthnewsy.com

Pentagon To Require COVID Vaccine For All Troops By Sept. 15

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise. “I will seek the president’s...
EuropePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Polish ruling coalition collapses amid rift over media bill

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's right-wing ruling coalition has collapsed after a small coalition partner announced Wednesday that it was leaving the government amid a rift over legislation it views as an attack on media freedom. The media bill, which is scheduled for an afternoon vote, would prevent non-European...

Comments / 0

Community Policy