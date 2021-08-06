Puma & Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues To Drop New Capsule Collection
After flying off the digital shelves like hotcakes their first go round, Puma’s collaboration with the Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues, well, continues. After blessing fans with a grey suede Puma kicks with the TMC logo last May, the two brands are once again come together to give heads a little something-something to rock for the remainder of the summer ’21. The new capsule collection, which is being touted as THE HUSSLE WAY | THE MIAMI STORY, will consist of some Bermuda shorts, blue pants, and an all-white version of the Puma Future Rider silhouette to keep heads cool as the temperature rises.927theblock.com
