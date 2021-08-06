STREAMED: Nas Drops “King’s Disease II,” The Weeknd Keeps It Pop With “Take My Breath,” & More
The Weeknd’s back. Seemingly kicking off a new era, Abel Tesfaye unleashes a funky new joint with throwback elements and a controversial new video. Produced by Max Martin, Oscar Holter, and The Weeknd himself, the new track is about an intoxicating romance. “I saw the fire in your eyes / You told me things you wanna try,” Abel sings. “I know temptation is the devil in disguise / You’d risk it all to feel alive / You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice / You say you do this all the time.”927theblock.com
