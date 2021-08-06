Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

STREAMED: Nas Drops “King’s Disease II,” The Weeknd Keeps It Pop With “Take My Breath,” & More

By Team CASSIUS
927theblock.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd’s back. Seemingly kicking off a new era, Abel Tesfaye unleashes a funky new joint with throwback elements and a controversial new video. Produced by Max Martin, Oscar Holter, and The Weeknd himself, the new track is about an intoxicating romance. “I saw the fire in your eyes / You told me things you wanna try,” Abel sings. “I know temptation is the devil in disguise / You’d risk it all to feel alive / You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice / You say you do this all the time.”

927theblock.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Tinashe
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Wale
Person
Nas
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Person
Jeremih
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Wit#Music Video#Imax Theaters#King S Disease Nas#Epmd#Yg#Comfort Joy#Go Grizzly#Hemis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

Fans react to Nas’ collaboration with Eminem on ‘King’s Disease II’

Fans have been reacting to Nas‘ new collaboration with Eminem, ‘EPMD 2’. The track features on Nas’ new album ‘King’s Disease II’, which dropped this morning (August 6). You can listen to it below. The collaboration between Nas and Eminem marks the first time the pair have rapped together, although...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Nas releasing ‘King’s Disease II’ next week

Nas has announced that he'll be releasing a sequel to his Grammy-winning 2020 album King's Disease, and it will be out soon. King’s Disease II drops August 6 at midnight EST via Mass Appeal Records. While the tracklist and other details haven't been revealed yet, Nas did share the cover art to the album which you can see below.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nas Announces "King's Disease II," Dropping Next Friday

Nas is no stranger to the sequel, having previously delivered both Stillmatic and The Lost Tapes 2 in 2001 and 2019 respectively. Now, he's officially lining up another one, announcing the imminent release of King's Disease 2. According to a report from NME, Nas will be releasing his brand new...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Weeknd Announces New Single, ‘Take My Breath’

The Weeknd has announced his upcoming single, “Take My Breath”, which is due for release this coming Friday. The “Take My Breath” reveal came earlier today, August 3, in the form of an NBC promo clip for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
CelebritiesComplex

Nas Reveals Release Date and Cover Art for ‘King’s Disease II’

Nas dropped his Grammy-winning album King’s Disease last year, and now he’s following up the project with the direct sequel King’s Disease II. Alongside the announcement of the album, he shared the cover art. King’s Disease II is set to arrive on Aug. 6 via Mass Appeal Records, and while details are slim for now, fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear more from the record.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Nas Reveals Tracklist For ‘King’s Disease II’

GRAMMY-Award winning rap legend Nas has revealed the tracklist for his new album, King’s Disease II, out this Friday, August 6 at midnight EST via Mass Appeal. The album features collaborations with Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Hit-Boy, and more. King’s Disease II is...
Hip HopHipHopDX.com

EPMD Didn't Know Eminem Would Be On Nas' 'EPMD 2' Until A Week Before It Dropped

Exclusive – Nas delivered King’s Disease II on Friday (August 6), the sequel to 2020’s Grammy Award-winning album King’s Disease. While Hip Hop fans rabidly ate it up, a few tracks immediately stood out from the pack — “Death Row East,” “Nobody” with Lauryn Hill and “EPMD 2” with Eminem and EPMD’s Erick Sermon and Parish Smith.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Nas fans hail Lauryn Hill on ‘King’s Disease II’

Nas is back Friday with his 14th studio album, “King’s Disease II,” and fans are already hailing it as a return to “veteran hip-hop.”. The sequel to his previous “Kings Disease”, features collaborations with rapper YG, Eminem and the always welcomed return of Lauryn Hill. The 47-year-old hip-hop icon’s previous...
Musichypebeast.com

Nas Delivers Sequel Album 'King's Disease II'

Nas has dropped off his latest full-length effort, King’s Disease II. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 15-track project is executive produced by Hit-Boy and the artist himself, and features appearances from Eminem on EPMD “EPMD 2,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and YG on “YKTV,” Ms. Lauryn Hill on “Nobody,” Charlie Wilson on “No Phony Love,” BLXST on “Brunch On Sundays” and Hit-Boy on “Composure.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nas Previews "King's Disease II" Single "Rare"

It's about to be a great day for Nas fans, and let's be honest, that's a description that basically summarizes the vast majority of hip-hop heads. Tomorrow marks the arrival of King's Disease II, a spontaneously announced sequel that once again pairs Nas up with Hit-Boy, who laced the majority of the Grammy-Award-winning King's Disease.
Internet927theblock.com

With ‘King’s Disease II,’ Nas Puts Music Above Marketing Gimmicks, And Twitter Is Here For It

Has there ever been a rap career so championed yet criticized as that of the one belonging to Nasir Jones? The weight of a classic – no, scratch that – an era defining debut album would be a burdensome load for anyone to bear. Yet for the past 27 years, the Queens rapper has continued to drudge on; humbly juggling the wins and losses associated with life in the limelight, particularly when you’re ranked among the best to ever spit.
Mic

Nas ages a little too gracefully on ‘King’s Disease II’

Taken as a whole, Nas’s catalog plays something like a Möbius strip. When he was barely out of his teens, he was rapping with a convincing weariness about the things he’d seen, lived, weathered; now, closing in on 50, his music is dotted with vignettes from Koch-era New York so vivid they might as well be in the present tense. This is not to mischaracterize his early work as flatly philosophical — from the beginning, he kept razors under his tongue and Uzis in his winter coats — or to overstate the success of his late-period albums, which can feel obligatory, xeroxes of xeroxes spit out at three-quarter speed. But at his best, Nas has always collapsed age and time in a fugue of shocking detail. This indifference to the normal aging process feels appropriate for someone who’s looked 25 since Pac was alive.
Musichotspotatl.com

Queens Get The Money: Nas Announces New Album ‘King’s Disease II’

Nas is applying pressure on his Rap peers. Not even a year after his last release he has announced a new album with King’s Disease II. As spotted on Hype Beast the Queens legend took his fans and the Hip-Hop community as a whole by surprise this week. On Thursday, July 29 he revealed he has a new album coming out and it is a sequel. “We’re back in business! King’s Disease II • 8/6” he wrote.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

Via a surprise announcement Monday (August 2), The Weeknd probably took the breath of some of his hardcore fans when he announced his new single – ‘Take My Breath’ – would arrive Friday (August 6). Teased via an Olympics ad for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team (as...
MusicEssence

Lauryn Hill Drops A New Rap Verse On Nas's "Nobody"

It's a magnificent return to form. When a queen speaks, we listen. On August 6, Nas unleashed his latest album, King’s Disease 2. The second component to his 2019 project, the new release has got fans talking about the long awaited reconnection of Nas and Lauryn Hill. The two hip-hop titans kept it honest, and gave us depth, on a new track titled “Nobody.”
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Nas + Hit-Boy, Pink Siifu, Young Nudy & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 256th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I kept it nice and simple by highlighting Nas and Hit-Boy for dropping their latest collaborative album, King’s Disease II.

Comments / 0

Community Policy