STREAMED: Nas Drops “King’s Disease II,” The Weeknd Keeps It Pop With “Take My Breath,” & More

Taken as a whole, Nas’s catalog plays something like a Möbius strip. When he was barely out of his teens, he was rapping with a convincing weariness about the things he’d seen, lived, weathered; now, closing in on 50, his music is dotted with vignettes from Koch-era New York so vivid they might as well be in the present tense. This is not to mischaracterize his early work as flatly philosophical — from the beginning, he kept razors under his tongue and Uzis in his winter coats — or to overstate the success of his late-period albums, which can feel obligatory, xeroxes of xeroxes spit out at three-quarter speed. But at his best, Nas has always collapsed age and time in a fugue of shocking detail. This indifference to the normal aging process feels appropriate for someone who’s looked 25 since Pac was alive.