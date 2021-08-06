Kendrick Nunn ‘Honored’ To Be Member Of Lakers After Officially Signing Contract

Nunn and the Lakers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After the Heat rescinded Nunn's qualifying offer earlier Tuesday, the guard turned around and worked out a deal with the Lakers. Charania notes that Nunn turned down more money with the Knicks, among other teams, to join a title-contender in Los Angeles. With Nunn in the fold, the Lakers have completely re-tooled their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, swapping out some depth pieces to bring in a third star in Russell Westbrook. Nunn will likely vie for minutes at both guard spots alongside Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Kent Bazemore. The Illinois product is coming off of averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 made threes (38.1% 3Pt) per game for the Heat last season.