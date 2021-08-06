Buffalo Bills: Current, former teammates react to Josh Allen’s extension
Current and former teammates of Josh Allen react to the news he agreed to a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. On Friday, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen made headlines with a historic contract extension. The deal is for six years worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed and $100 million guaranteed at signings. Those guaranteed totals were the highest ever in the NFL and his average salary of $43 million is only $2 million behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has an average salary of $45 million per year.buffalowdown.com
Comments / 0