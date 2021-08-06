Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills: Current, former teammates react to Josh Allen’s extension

By Brandon Croce
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent and former teammates of Josh Allen react to the news he agreed to a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. On Friday, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen made headlines with a historic contract extension. The deal is for six years worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed and $100 million guaranteed at signings. Those guaranteed totals were the highest ever in the NFL and his average salary of $43 million is only $2 million behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has an average salary of $45 million per year.

buffalowdown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Romo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Kansas City Chiefs#Barkley Davis Webb#Texas Tech#Joshallenqb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Laramie Live

Buffalo Bills Fans Are In Shock At Josh Allen’s Ranking in ‘Madden 22′

When I was a kid and into my teenage years, I absolutely loved playing Madden video games. If you're unfamiliar, they're a yearly video game that features all the NFL teams. It allows you to play games, create teams, create players, manage rosters and even be the GM of a team for years and years. It's truly one of the more fun experiences you can have for a football fan.
NFLallfans.co

WATCH: Josh Allen plays catch with fans at Buffalo Bills practice

With a new contract extension in his pocket… Josh Allen is still a man of the people. On Saturday, the Bills had another public practice at Highmark Stadium. Fans filled the venue to watch this round of practice, which was the annual “Red and Blue” session. Prior to it, Allen...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen off to a fast start in training camp

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hopes his offense can be a potent as it was last season. Jg 072821 Bills Allen 3. Josh Allen is coming off a career year with the Buffalo Bills, one that included setting multiple franchise records and finishing runner-up in the MVP voting. Even though Allen has improved every year he has been in the NFL when a player makes that type of jump it opens the question of whether or not there will be some regression moving forward.
NFLFanSided

Should Josh Allen be involved in personnel decisions for the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen transformed into an elite quarterback in 2020. Every elite quarterback thinks that they deserve some say in their team’s personnel decisions. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson all have reportedly requested more input on their respective teams’ personnel decisions to varying degrees of success. Brady...
NFLUSA Today

Report: Bills-Josh Allen have 'no momentum' toward extension

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen don’t have much movement on signing a new contract, according to a report from NFL Network’s Kim Jones:. Jones, who works for NFL Media, was at Bills training camp on Friday when reporting on the extension update. During the week, both the quarterback...
NFLFingerLakes1

Josh Allen agrees to massive six-year, $258 million extension with Bills

It was the most anticipated item on the Bills to-do list heading into the 2021 season, and it will have Bills fans even more excited for the upcoming campaign. Buffalo has agreed to terms with franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bills set hard deadline for Josh Allen contract extension

The camp of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have until Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season to come to terms with an extension deal that would keep the quarterback with the team beyond, according to general manager Brandon Beane, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Bills general manager...
NFLWIVB

Bills lock up QB Josh Allen with lucrative 6-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to a new 6-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. ESPN reported the $258 million deal includes $150 million guaranteed. Allen was tabbed to be the franchise quarterback in 2018 when the Bills selected him with the...
NFLYardbarker

All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs reacts to Josh Allen's massive contract extension

Josh Allen signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and you can probably guess how Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs felt about the news. Shortly after the Bills announced that they agreed to a six-year extension with Allen, Diggs shared the famous Terrell Owens “that’s my quarterback” meme on Twitter.
NFLSporting News

Josh Allen contract details: Here's how much guaranteed money Bills QB will make in extension

Josh Allen is going to be getting a serious pay raise. The Bills' starting quarterback is set to make $3.5 million in 2021 and another $23 million in 2022. But on Friday, it was announced that he had signed an extension with the Bills that will keep him in Buffalo through the 2028 season and pay him an average of $43 million per year, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
NFLBuffalo News

Breakdown of Josh Allen's giant contract extension

The Buffalo Bills signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract extension on Friday. The deal gets tacked on to the two remaining years that were on Allen's rookie contract, signed in 2018. Here is a breakdown of the contract by year, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com:
NFLFanSided

49ers: Josh Allen extension with Bills justifies San Francisco’s QB plans

With Josh Allen receiving a six-year, $251 million extension, Niner Noise shows how this new contract justifies the 49ers offseason plan at quarterback. In 2017, after trading for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and seeing him reel off five straight victories to end the year, the San Francisco 49ers decided to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league with a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension.

Comments / 0

Community Policy