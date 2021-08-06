What Summer Slide? These Toys and Games Will Help Ease Your Child's Transition Back to School

When I was a kid, my stay-at-home mom was rigorous about preventing my sister and me from experiencing the "summer slide," keeping us ready to go back to school with workbooks, educational television, field trips, and so many library books. Now with my own son, I've been, well, lazier about such things. After the year we've had, when I'm not working and he's not in camp, we've been focused more on fun. But if you're like me, you may be wondering if there are some last-minute ways to prepare your kids to go back to school without making them feel anxious about it.