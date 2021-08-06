Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

What Summer Slide? These Toys and Games Will Help Ease Your Child's Transition Back to School

By Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Parents Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a kid, my stay-at-home mom was rigorous about preventing my sister and me from experiencing the "summer slide," keeping us ready to go back to school with workbooks, educational television, field trips, and so many library books. Now with my own son, I've been, well, lazier about such things. After the year we've had, when I'm not working and he's not in camp, we've been focused more on fun. But if you're like me, you may be wondering if there are some last-minute ways to prepare your kids to go back to school without making them feel anxious about it.

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raina Telgemeier
Person
Guy Raz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Toys#Educational Toys#Back To School#Fatbraintoys Com Zingo#Fat Brain Toys#National Geographic#The Atlas Crate#Amazon Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Utah StateFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Get your back to school shopping done at Smith's, and help Utah kids too

It's time to think about back-to-school shopping. Smith's is your one-stop-shop for everything you need, and while you're there, you can help other Utah kids in need. Budah talked with Aubriana Martindale who says all of the Smith's Marketplace stores have school supplies, clothes, lunches and everything you need. Even traditional Smith's stores have the food and supplies part.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Nature's Bakery Helps Families Transition Back To School With Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition

RENO, Nev., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery , beloved for its Fig Bar and soft-baked snacks, announces the launch of Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition, a free at-home kit aimed to increase family bonding and support students this back-to-school season by recreating the in-person school field trip experience. Last year, as a way to support families, Nature's Bakery created Snack Sized Adventures, a microsite that generates easy-to-plan, accessible activities meant to get the whole family together for a feel-good dose of tech-free fun. In its next iteration, Nature's Bakery is bringing educational hands-on activities and snacks directly to families' doorsteps, by offering parents and teachers the opportunity to sign up for a free curated kit to put their own spin on this cherished school pastime.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

Back to School: Help Your Kids Learn Spanish This Year

As you’re planning back-to-school experiences for your child this year, take some time to think about what offers the most long-term benefit. Research from Cornell University suggests that learning a foreign language provides cognitive advantages to kids. When your child can move with ease between English to Spanish, this mental agility demonstrates intellectual strength and excellent communication skills — two highly sought-after life skills.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Back-to-school books to get your child ready for the new year

IT’S back-to-school time: school shopping, school lunches, school routines. Some children look forward to school starting, some really dread it, and many fall somewhere in between. Whatever your child’s feelings about the start of a new school year, sharing stories about school can help with the transition. “The Best Seat...
Cleveland, OHnortheastohioparent.com

Helping Kids Transition Back From Virtual to In-Person School

Going back to school after a long summer is never easy, but after a year and a half at home due to a worldwide virus, it’s even harder. Students all over the world are preparing their return to in-person learning while still coping with the consequences of the pandemic, including lessened social skills, mental stress, social anxiety and challenges to learning because of remote classes.
Family Relationshipsredtri.com

5 Ways to Make Your Child’s Transition to Having a Sibling Easier

Expecting number two (or three or four…)? It could be a good time to prepare your child to welcome a new member of your family! The transition to the role of big brother or sister can be tough for little ones, with big emotions from jealousy to nervousness to excitement and back again! We’ve rounded up five ways to help make the littlest members of your growing family thrive in their new role, from books to games and more!
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Therapist shares tips to help your child’s back to school anxiety

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first day of school is now just days away for most Middle Georgia students, and that could mean back to school jitters, especially if your child is going to back to in-person learning full time. The Bibb County School District’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports...
Educationchildrensdayton.org

5 tips to ease back to school butterflies

You remember the days - picking out school supplies, buying new clothes, filling out your new planner. Among all the fun of preparation, going back to school can also make kids anxious, especially this year as they begin to enter another year with many unknowns. how can you help?. Focus...
EducationLancaster Online

Everything Your Child Needs for Back to School

Does anyone else feel like it was just June yesterday? Like we blinked and now here we are in August talking about back to school shopping? Personally, I love back to school shopping. I always have. All the newness of the school supplies. Getting your backpack organized and ready in anticipation of the first day of school. It is a Type A’s dream.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Scheduling your child’s back to school pediatric visit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As school is set to start back in a few weeks, it is important to get those back-to-school pediatric visits scheduled, especially the mandatory sports physical check-ups. These visits are for anyone from birth to age 21 and are recommended annually to ensure your...
KidsWSMV

Getting your child back into a healthy back-to-school bedtime routine

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many Midstate students are returning or getting ready to return to school, and that means a return to a morning and bedtime routine that may have been a little loose over the summer. There are five key things to consider when easing students back into bed...
Kidssachsenews.com

Help your child navigate the school year with less stress

Students and families faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift to remote learning and shortened school days, forced students to adapt to virtual school on the fly as parents adjusted to working from home full-time and managing their children’s studies. Given those challenges, it’s no wonder so many...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Do your part to help kids get back to school as safely, smoothly

When we were growing up, it could take us about two weeks or more to get back into the school routine when summer vacation finally ended — especially after two months of sleeping in and feeling laid back without a strict schedule and deadlines to keep up with. Imagine getting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy