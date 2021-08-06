Cancel
Ramón Laureano PED suspension: Oakland Athletics slugger gets 80-game ban for positive test

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA's outfielder Ramón Laureano has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball due to a positive PED test. The league's press release reads as follows:. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

