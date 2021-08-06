Ramón Laureano PED suspension: Oakland Athletics slugger gets 80-game ban for positive test

The Cleveland Guardians took two of three from the Oakland Athletics a mere month ago, but it won’t be easy to repeat those results. While Cleveland mostly stayed neutral during the trade deadline, the Athletics signaled that they are looking to make a run at the 2021 postseason by acquiring outfielder Starling Marte and some catcher named Yanathan Gomes. Both have provided an immediate boost to the A’s lineup after their first handful of games. Even with Cleveland’s pitching staff slowly solidifying, don’t expect them to hold the A’s to a combined eight runs like they did in that last series.