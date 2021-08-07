Notable San Diego nonprofits to support for National Nonprofit Day

National Nonprofit Day, celebrated on August 17th of each year, commemorates when the Tariff Act became law in 1894 and gave exemptions for charitable institutions and nonprofit organizations. In San Diego, we can celebrate National Nonprofit Day by recognizing local charities and helping to support them in their missions. Across the county, nonprofits are helping build up communities through food services, veterans support, children’s organizations, and more. By helping these local charities, you can make a long-term impact on the community’s well-being by volunteering, donating, or helping raise awareness. While there are many impactful nonprofits in San Diego, here are a few that are making an exemplary difference: