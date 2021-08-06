Cancel
Immigration

France under pressure to set up joint maritime brigade to turn back Channel migrants

By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance is coming under pressure to set up a joint maritime brigade to turn back migrants as 1,500 more mass on the northern French coast to cross to the UK. In a record week for migrant crossings, Border Force, Tory MPs and a leading French Republican politician who is standing for president are calling for new tactics to halt the surge in migrants using small boats to reach British shores.

ImmigrationVoice of America

Six EU Countries Want to Maintain Deportations of Afghan Asylum-Seekers

Half-a-dozen European Union countries have told Brussels they want to continue deporting Afghan migrants whose asylum-applications are denied — despite the Taliban's recent military successes, including overrunning eight of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals in the past week. EU officials told reporters during a briefing Tuesday that they found it inconceivable any...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Lithuania Begins Turning Back Migrants At Belarusian Border

Border guards in EU-member Lithuania have begun turning back illegal migrants attempting to enter the country from neighboring Belarus, as Brussels expressed concerns about Minsk using migrants as a political instrument. Some 180 migrants, most of them Iraqi citizens, were directed back to Belarus on August 3 on orders from...
U.K.BBC

Migrant Channel crossings: 284 people reach the UK

Small boats carrying 284 people were intercepted trying to cross the Channel on Tuesday. Border force officials stopped eight boats, while French authorities intercepted one crossing carrying a further 20 migrants. So far this year more than 9,700 people have reached the UK in dinghies. The Home Office has called...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Home Office set up fake website to deter asylum seekers from crossing Channel with ‘misleading’ claims

The Home Office set up a website targeting asylum seekers with “misleading” claims to deter them from journeying to Britain, The Independent can reveal.It created a fake organisation called On The Move, complete with a logo and glossy branding, which claims to “provide migrants in transit with free, reliable and important information”.Links to the website were pushed out to asylum seekers in France and Belgium as part of a social media campaign that cost the government £23,000 over five months.The website, using a .org domain commonly associated with charities, contains no government branding and the “about us” section does not...
ImmigrationMinneapolis Star Tribune

UK lawmakers say conditions for Channel migrants 'shocking'

LONDON — British lawmakers say they found "shocking conditions" at a facility for people arriving in England on small boats, with babies and small children among dozens packed into a small room in the port town of Dover. Parliament's Home Affairs Committee said in a letter released Friday that its...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Latvia starts pushing back migrants at tense Belarus border

ROBEZNIEKI, Latvia (Reuters) - Latvian border guards turned back dozens of migrants into Belarus overnight under a new state of emergency designed to stem a flow of arrivals the European Union says is orchestrated by Minsk. At daybreak on Wednesday some 30 migrants - including women and toddlers - started...
Immigrationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Twenty migrants discovered in two trucks striving to cross to Hungary

Aug. 11—BUCHAREST — The western Arad border police discovered on Wednesday morning twenty migrants who tried to illegally leave the country, hiding in two trucks with goods, some of them children. At the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac I presented itself for border formalities a Turkish citizen, who was transporting...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Public SafetyBBC

Esther Dingley: Missing hiker's boyfriend finds her body

The boyfriend of a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees has found her body and belongings. Esther Dingley, from Durham, vanished on a solo trek in November sparking major searches by French and Spanish police and her partner Daniel Colegate. A fragment of bone found in...
Posted by
CNN

Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie. Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
Indiawallstreetwindow.com

China Won’t Be Taking Over the World – Joseph Solis-Mullen

While the US has its problems, future global Chinese supremacy won’t be one. Far from being in a position of overwhelming strength, China and its Communist leadership face imminent multifront domestic crises that will threaten the existence not only of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) but the existence of the Chinese state as a unified whole. Further, there are several insurmountable obstacles to it seriously disturbing core US interests or expanding its influence much beyond its own coasts before this happens.

Comments / 0

