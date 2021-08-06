France under pressure to set up joint maritime brigade to turn back Channel migrants
France is coming under pressure to set up a joint maritime brigade to turn back migrants as 1,500 more mass on the northern French coast to cross to the UK. In a record week for migrant crossings, Border Force, Tory MPs and a leading French Republican politician who is standing for president are calling for new tactics to halt the surge in migrants using small boats to reach British shores.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0