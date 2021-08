Try our Air Fryer Corn on the Cob recipe for flavorful, sweet, tender corn on the cob – without fail. Cooking corn on the cob is now easier than ever. Freshly picked corn on the cob is a late summer, early fall favorite. If you grow your own, or can find it locally at a farm stand or farmer’s market, it’s even better. Corn is a delicious side dish that goes well with chicken, beef, pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, and just about anything grilled.