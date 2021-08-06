Montecito Water District Seeks 20% Reduction in Customer Water Use

Prompted by statewide extreme drought conditions and an increase in customer usage that is trending over budget, Montecito Water District has set a goal of reducing overall water use by 20%. The Board of Directors adopted this target at its regular meeting on July 27, 2021 after reviewing the Quarterly Water Supply Update and data on current consumption. With most of the District’s water going to outdoor uses, something as simple as most community members adjusting their irrigation settings for fewer minutes or fewer days per week could achieve the goal in short order.