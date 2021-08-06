Cancel
Montecito, CA

Montecito Water District Seeks 20% Reduction in Customer Water Use

Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrompted by statewide extreme drought conditions and an increase in customer usage that is trending over budget, Montecito Water District has set a goal of reducing overall water use by 20%. The Board of Directors adopted this target at its regular meeting on July 27, 2021 after reviewing the Quarterly Water Supply Update and data on current consumption. With most of the District’s water going to outdoor uses, something as simple as most community members adjusting their irrigation settings for fewer minutes or fewer days per week could achieve the goal in short order.

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Shortages#Water Efficiency#Water Supplies#Montecito Water District#The Board Of Directors#State Water Project#Senate#District Customers
