Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Despite Stockpiling Store Shelves in Lawton are Fully Stocked

By Critter
Posted by 
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been out shopping lately you've probably seen all the people stockpiling in preparation of another shutdown. Now, I'm no doctor or even close to an expert as far as COVID-19, but I seriously doubt there's going to be another shutdown. I could be wrong, but I doubt it. As bad as the first one was, especially for businesses and the economy, not to mention people's mental and emotional health, people just wouldn't stand for it and most local, state and even the Federal government knows it.

klaw.com

Comments / 0

KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Lawton, OK
Business
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Lawton, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Bottled Water#Lysol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
RetailBoston Globe

Stores that stopped stocking masks reconsider putting them back on shelves as Delta surges

With concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, the demand for face masks also is increasing, even as many stores have stopped stocking the protective coverings. Now, with mask advisories and mandates making an unwanted comeback, some local retailers are planning to refill their shelves, and manufacturers are ramping up production after months of relative dormancy.
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Why Doesn’t Lawton Have A Butcher Shop?

I moved to Lawton in late 2006, and I've always wondered why there aren't any butcher shops in town. I mean, we're surrounded by agriculture in Southwest Oklahoma, tons of cattle producers, and while there are places you can travel to and find your next half of beef, why isn't there a butcher in Lawton?
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Experts note “shrinkflation” on store shelves, average rent increases in the Midlands and more

CNN– You might start to notice less cereal in the box or less toilet paper on the roll. Consumer experts say companies are opting for smaller packaging to offset rising costs. It’s called “shrinkflation.” It’s been around for decades, but it typically becomes more common when companies’ costs go up, like the inflation surge we’re seeing. Consumers notice price hikes but are less likely to notice smaller packaging.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 lbs. of chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
Tiffin, OHfoodsafetynews.com

Potato chip recall due to Salmonella fears

Ballreich Snack Food Co. in Tiffin, Ohio, has recalled its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.
Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

Next Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Soon – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money – billions of dollars of it – is going out soon. Here is who will get it and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Posted by
The Independent

Airline passenger criticised for dumping inflight meal in plane aisle

A picture of an airline passenger who dumped their rubbish-loaded inflight meal tray in the plane aisle has drawn criticism.The photo shows the traveller’s tray on the floor, loaded with an uneaten baguette and empty cups and containers, with the area around it covered in tissue, bits of plastic and other rubbish.It was uploaded to Reddit with the caption: “Man dumps his food into the aisle after he ate what he wants”.The anonymous male passenger’s actions drew the ire of Reddit users.“That's literally an emergency hazard!” wrote one.“As someone who flies (‘flew’ cause Covid) a lot, this makes me...
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
Environmentmymodernmet.com

Study Shows That Bottled Water Is 3,500 Times More Harmful to the Environment Than Tap Water

If you needed another reason to ditch bottled water and turn on the tap, a new study shows that it's 3,500 times more harmful for the environment than tap water. This number comes from assessing everything from extracting the raw materials (to make the bottles) to manufacturing, distribution, transport, usage, and disposal. The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) focused on bottled water usage in Barcelona, Spain, and gives one more reason to stop relying on bottled water.
Mckinney, TXthewoodyshow.com

Panera Bread Recalls Soups Possibly Contaminated With Pieces Of Gloves

A popular Panera Bread at Home soup option is being recalled in four states amid reports that it may be contaminated with a foreign matter. The United States Food and Drug Administration announced Blount Fine Foods, based in McKinney, Texas, is recalling approximately 6,348 pounds of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup after receiving reports of the soup containing "pieces of a gray nitrile glove," according to a news release on its website shared last week.
ShoppingPosted by
Mighty 990

Customers Use EBT Corona Cash Cards to Wipe Out Big Box Stores

KWAM News Talk host Sherrie Hopper, co-host of the “Chett and Sherrie Show.” was stunned when she tried to go shopping at Sam’s Club on Saturday. She discovered a line wrapped around the building. “I literally thought I had missed some major apocalyptic news story,” she wrote on a now-viral...
HealthPosted by
Real Health

Think Twice Before Scarfing Down That Glass of Ice Water

On a hot summer’s day chugging down a frosty glass of ice water may seem like the move. But a number of findings published in various medical journals suggest that some people, particularly those who regularly suffer from severe migraines, may incur a painful response to this ice cube-laden beverage, reports BestLifeOnline.com.
Baltimore, MDWTOP

Local hardware store owners give employees stock ownership

A Few Cool Hardware Stores, a chain of Ace Hardware stores in the D.C. and Baltimore areas owned by a husband-and-wife team, is embarking on what may be the ultimate employee retention plan: ownership. Gina Schaefer and Marc Friedman have set up an employee stock ownership program, or an ESOP,...
Food & Drinkswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dole Fruitify and Dole Essentials

Brand launches line of canned beverages and an expands its fruit bowl portfolio. Dole has launched two new product lines: Dole Fruitify, canned, ready-to-drink beverages; and Dole Essentials, an expansion of the brand’s fruit bowl line. Both products are made real fruit juice and ingredients such as turmeric and green tea extract. Dole Fruitify comes in three flavors: Glow (pineapple, mango, and turmeric), Replenish (pineapple and coconut water) and Energize (pineapple with green tea). The functional juices have 100 calories per can and contain no added sugar or high fructose corn syrup. Dole Essentials also come in three flavors: Pineapple with Cucumber & Mint, Mandarin Oranges with Tumeric, and Mixed Fruit with Green Tea Extract. Dole Essentials are sold in two-packs of 7-ounce bowls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy