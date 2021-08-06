Despite Stockpiling Store Shelves in Lawton are Fully Stocked
If you've been out shopping lately you've probably seen all the people stockpiling in preparation of another shutdown. Now, I'm no doctor or even close to an expert as far as COVID-19, but I seriously doubt there's going to be another shutdown. I could be wrong, but I doubt it. As bad as the first one was, especially for businesses and the economy, not to mention people's mental and emotional health, people just wouldn't stand for it and most local, state and even the Federal government knows it.klaw.com
