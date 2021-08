Mexican cable, internet and telephone company Megacable will use cash from operations to finance more than $400 million in investments in its fiber optic network this year, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. "We are carrying out a project to evolve our network, which includes migrating more than 1.5 million subscribers who currently receive their service through hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) technology to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology," the spokesperson said. Megacable does not plan to t.