Jersey City, NJ

Appellate court upholds 30-year sentence for Jersey City man who killed Bayonne man in 2016

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division upheld a 30-year prison sentence for a Jersey City man who killed a Bayonne man in 2016. ” … Defendant argues that the cumulative effect of the errors requires a new trial. No errors were committed. Thus, there was no cumulative effect that impacted the fairness of the proceedings,” Appellate Court Judges Carmen Alvarez and Thomas W. Sumners ruled on Wednesday.

Comments / 3

