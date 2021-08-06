Cancel
Virtual Event Platform Market projected to reach $18.9 Billion in 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.7%

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

According to a new market research report "Virtual Event Platform Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 18.9 Billion in 2026 from USD 10.4 Billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of digital media marketing platform to expand the audience base, rise in popularity of online streaming to replace in-person presentation, transition of businesses to remote working approaches, cloud services are gaining popularity in small and medium enterprises and enhance accuracy in collecting customer information. These factors are driving the demand for virtual event platform.

