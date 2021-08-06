Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Roundup is finally on its way out in the US

By Purbita Saha
Popular Science
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome owners in the US will soon have to find a different way to fight weeds other than Roundup. Bayer recently announced that it would start replacing the popular herbicide for lawn and garden care in 2023. The decision was motivated by questions around glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, and whether it causes cancer in humans and harms wildlife.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lawsuits#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
IBTimes

Bayer Loses Another Appeal Against Roundup Cancer Verdict

German pharmaceutical and chemical giant Bayer lost another appeal against a verdict that found its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, the latest setback in its bid to end thousands of lawsuits over the product. An appeals court in San Francisco on Monday upheld the 2019 ruling in favor of a couple...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Bayer loses its THIRD appeal against order to pay $86million in damages to couple who claimed Roundup weedkiller gave them cancer: Judge finds company showed 'callous disregard for the safety of others'

German pharmaceutical and chemical giant Bayer has lost a third appeal against a US court verdict ordering it to pay more than $86million in damage to a couple who blamed their cancer on the company's Roundup weedkiller. A San Francisco appeals court on Monday upheld a 2019 decision granting the...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

‘War on glyphosate’ and the unintended negative environmental consequences of the demonization of a safe and effective herbicide and its removal from the garden market

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Across social media they celebrated. The electronic victory laps commemorated Bayer’s decision to remove the herbicide Roundup from the residential consumer market. In an unrelated decision, the Mexican courts upheld a presidential mandate to discontinue the use of genetically engineered (GE/GMO) corn seeds and their associated herbicides.
Food Safetyalthealthworks.com

Avoid These Three GMO Foods By Always Buying Them Organic

The annual “Clean Fifteen” and “Dirty Dozen” list produced by the Environmental Working Group is one of the most sought-after resources for people who want to avoid eating foods that are sprayed heavily with pesticides that have been linked to large numbers of health problems. While most people seek out...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Carbon-preserving regenerative agriculture inextricably linked to CRISPR and gene edited crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As governments and industries work toward a net-zero future, the food system remains a stubborn source of one-third of total global emissions. While some new technologies are finally nudging carbon outputs in the right direction, one underutilized technology stands out as a climate game-changer — genetically engineered crops.
IndustryPosted by
The Oregonian

Moderna study, following Pfizer’s, says COVID-19 vaccine remains strong after 6 months, booster shot is powerful

Pfizer last week said its COVID-19 vaccine provides 91% protection overall four to six months after full vaccination. Its study also showed that efficacy dropped to about 84% against “any symptomatic cases.”. The company’s observer-blinded study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, put protection against severe disease at 97%. And now...
LawThe Guardian

Three US teachers who sued Monsanto over chemical exposure awarded $185m

Three schoolteachers in Washington state who sued the chemical company Monsanto over exposure to materials in fluorescent lights have been awarded $185m. The law firm that represented the teachers, Friedman Rubin, said a jury returned the verdict on Tuesday in King county superior court. The teachers, who worked at the Sky Valley education center in Monroe, Washington, said they suffered brain damage from exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in the fluorescent lighting at the school.
Indiawallstreetwindow.com

China Won’t Be Taking Over the World – Joseph Solis-Mullen

While the US has its problems, future global Chinese supremacy won’t be one. Far from being in a position of overwhelming strength, China and its Communist leadership face imminent multifront domestic crises that will threaten the existence not only of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) but the existence of the Chinese state as a unified whole. Further, there are several insurmountable obstacles to it seriously disturbing core US interests or expanding its influence much beyond its own coasts before this happens.
marketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 1

Community Policy