Seattle, WA

From Hiroshima to Hope Annual Lantern Floating Ceremony

parentmap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, August 6, candle-lit lanterns will once again float across Green Lake at From Hiroshima to Hope, Seattle’s annual peace event honoring the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all victims of war and violence. The event, held on Green Lake's northwest shore, begins at 6:00 PM with preparations. Pre-program activities begin at 6:00 p.m., and a family program with music and speakers begins at 7:00 p.m. The candle-lit lantern ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m.

