The 3,500-Acre Lodge At Blue Sky Is A Family Favorite In Utah

By Catherine Armstrong
Only In Utah
Only In Utah
 5 days ago

Family vacations create memories that last well past childhood; these are the stories you’ll share and remember for decades to come. You don’t have to hop on a plane for a great vacation – some of the most beautiful spots in the world are right here in Utah.

There’s a resort in the little town of Wanship that’s been rated as one of the best family resorts in the country. Check out The Lodge at Blue Sky:

For your next family vacation, head to the beautiful mountain town of Wanship to stay at The Lodge at Blue Sky. You'll find Wanship just 16 miles from Park City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYcqf_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky
Situated in the foothills, the property covers 3,500 acres where your family can relax, play, and make lasting memories.

Accommodations at the lodge are luxurious, and offer stunning views of the outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyhGL_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection/Facebook
Choose a suite at the Sky Lodge, which offers floor-to-ceiling windows, stay in one of the Earth Suites, which are built right into the hillside and feature living grass roofs, or stay in a one-bedroom Creek House, located along the banks of Alexander Creek.

Once you've checked into your suite, you'll want to check out all the activities and amenities at the resort. Take a hike in the foothills on one of several trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS5nZ_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky

The resort provides trail maps, walking sticks, backpacks, binoculars, and bird books so you and your family can really explore the natural world around you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWfsc_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky

Try your hand at fishing in one of the streams and lakes on the property. You'll have the opportunity to learn about fly-fishing from a guide, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tfo13_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky
Ask the resort to pack your family a picnic lunch before you head out to hike or fish!

Family yoga is just one of the many wellness experiences at the lodge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJB16_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky
You'll also enjoy massage, meditation, and a host of spa treatments available at Edge Spa.

Let your kids have some adventures on their own during your stay when they join a session with the Little Vaquero's Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwR7i_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky
Excursions include trips to Gracie's farm to feed the animals, horse riding lessons, geode scouting, arts & crafts, and even culinary classes.

Teens in the family can enjoy some independence, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rBka_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky
Teen Adventures include mountain biking, hiking, axe-throwing, fly-fishing, geo-caching, art classes, teen yoga, and more.

Cool off in the pool, which is open from sunrise to sunset...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvH5G_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection/Facebook

...and when the sun goes down, gather round the fire pit for some s'mores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RB6bx_0bKDmSvF00
The Lodge at Blue Sky

Does this lodge look like a place your family would enjoy? You can learn more about the various accommodations and activities offered there on The Lodge at Blue Sky’s website . Take a peek at its Facebook page to see more gorgeous photos of the lodge and its surroundings.

The post The 3,500-Acre Lodge At Blue Sky Is A Family Favorite In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Utah

Only In Utah

