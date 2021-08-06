Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Huawei once threatened Apple and Samsung – now its aim is far more humble

By Chris Davies
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZMyN_0bKDmDva00

Huawei’s fall from tech behemoth grace continues, with tumbling finances and a stark warning from execs that survival, not expansion, is the short-term goal. The Chinese firm had once been seen as a compelling rival to Apple, Samsung, and others, but being placed on the US trade blacklist in 2019 yanked the ground out from under those ambitions.

In late 2019, for example, Huawei was a juggernaut of global smartphone sales. Year over year growth in Q3 2019 was a whopping 29-percent; the only other phone-maker to report a major positive increase was Samsung, and that was only by 8-percent. Huawei was credited for helping turn around global smartphone vendor shipments in the quarter, and giving the industry its first positive growth in two years.

Fast forward to today, though, and it’s a very different picture. Huawei has sold off its Honor sub-brand, freeing up the business to ink the supplier deals its former parent still cannot. Warnings of dwindling shipments have come true, meanwhile, with revenues of $49.6 billion in the first half of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYQCC_0bKDmDva00

That’s not a small number, but it’s a roughly 30-percent drop compared to the same quarter a year ago. The figure was in line with Huawei’s – pessimistic – forecasts, the company has pointed out, and it did record a 9.8-percent profit margin. That’s its highest since 2019.

Efficiency, though, rather than sales helped that margin. Huawei recently announced new flagship phones, with the P50 and P50 Pro promising more of the high-end computational photography cleverness that earlier P-Series devices have delivered. Problem is, with strict limits on who can do business with the Chinese firm, availability is likely to be stymied.

While there had been hopes that the US trade blacklisting – where Huawei was placed by former President Trump – would be lifted with the change in administration, President Biden appears to feel no urgency to do that. Indeed, the current White House has underscored US-Chinese competition in several areas of business since taking power. Most recently, China’s advances in electric vehicles was cited as a key reason for tougher standards in American car sales.

Huawei seems resigned to waiting a while before anything changes. “Our aim is to survive, and to do so sustainably,” Eric Xu, the current chairman, said in terms of strategic goals for the next five years. Xu is also pegging particular hopes on Huawei’s enterprise and carrier businesses, which have grown both in China and internationally.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#P50 Pro#White House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Tokyo OlympicsNew York Post

China boosts Olympic gold medal count by lumping in Hong Kong, Taiwan

The Olympics may be over, but Chinese state media is still going for the gold. One of the communist country’s official outlets found a way to boost its nation’s second-place medal haul ahead of the leading United States, by including the medals won by Taiwan and Hong Kong in the tally, according to reports.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi's response to COVID, signal China's global power status

Beijing [China], August 10 (ANI): As the COVID-19 pandemic has boomeranged back Beijing's way, the spotlight is now fixed on President Xi Jinping government's response which will signal its readiness to be a global stakeholder. William Pesek, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the Delta variant is proving just as...
Businesscryptopotato.com

PayPal Co-Founder Warns: Get Ready for Big Tech ‘No Buy’ List

One of PayPal’s co-founders warned of a potential ‘no buy’ list created by big tech companies. PayPal’s co-founder, David Sacks, recently warned that big tech companies and political operatives are on the verge of creating a “No-Buy” list for controversial creators, platforms, and firms. Cryptocurrency was invented in part to solve problems like this.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Senate panel warned China has enough data for dossiers on all Americans

China has stolen enough data from the US to compile a “dossier” on every single American adult — material used to “influence and intimidate, reward and blackmail, flatter and humiliate, divide and conquer” — a Senate panel has been warned. Matthew Pottinger, a deputy national security adviser for the Trump...
BusinessThe Verge

Google is bringing Samsung to the Apple Watch fight

On Wednesday, August 11th Samsung is expected to announce a couple new smartwatches: the widely rumored Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The company that has the most to gain — or lose — from the success of these watches isn’t Samsung, however, it’s Google. For many years...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus 2-screen phone trolls Samsung while OPPO patent stands

Tomorrow Samsung has an event scheduled where we will, more than likely, see the next major foldable smartphones from the brand. OnePlus released a teaser for something today with a time and date that matches the start of the Samsung event. Given the relative lack of a lead-up with teasers and/or rumors and/or leaks of a device such as this, it seems likely OnePlus has something relatively simple planned, rather than a full-blown dual-screen smartphone ready for release.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Note Pack promo to include the missing charger

It wasn’t too long ago, just last year actually, when Apple made the bold move not to ship a charger nor a pair of earbuds in the iPhone 12’s box. After ridiculing the decision, Samsung followed suit and didn’t ship a charger with the Galaxy S21 earlier this year. It did somehow get around some criticism by offering the charger as a pre-order perk. It seems that the same story will be told about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and you’ll have to sign up early if you want a free charger, among other accessories.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung Exynos W920 officially confirmed coming to the Galaxy Watch 4

Although it is hardly like OnePlus or even the old LG, Samsung once in a while does its own teasing of upcoming products without actually teasing them. It does so by announcing beforehand some of the technologies and features that will be seen in the next product launch. With less than 36 hours left before Unpacked 2021, Samsung is doing exactly that with the Galaxy Watch 4, revealing the brains behind what could be the most interesting Wear OS smartwatch to launch in a long while.
ElectronicsLiliputing

Samsung Exynos W920 is a 5nm chip for smartwatches

Most smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS software that have shipped in recent years have been powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processors. But the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that’s set to launch this week? It’ll be using Samsung’s brand new Exynos W920 processor instead. Samsung says the new chip offers...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Xiaomi Mix 4 hides its selfie camera inside the display

Xiaomi has revealed its latest Android smartphone, and if the idea of an under-display camera, Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and ridiculously fast 120W charging appeal, then the Xiaomi Mix 4 could well catch your eye. Latest in the Mix flagship series, the newest phone wraps its tech goods in a ceramic unibody design.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of debut

It’s probably safe to assume that we already know almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 by now. Of course, there might be some incorrect details here and there, but the big picture for Samsung’s next foldable phones is pretty much complete. Of course, we haven’t seen the real devices yet, except for 3D renders and alleged marketing materials. Unsurprisingly, though, a video showing off these two phones has just surfaced, a mere 24 hours or so before everything becomes official.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon will pay buyers who get injured by defective products

E-commerce and online shopping platforms have opened a whole new world of products for buyers that would have never been available to them previously, but that power doesn’t come without some drawbacks. Although items sold through Amazon carry more weight than those on custom or smaller online shipping sites, it isn’t an assurance that those products actually work as advertised. Taking an important step forward to assure its users, Amazon is making the bold announcement that it is willing to compensate buyers who experience harm or damage from defective products sold through its platform.
Businessteslarati.com

Apple in talks with Korean manufacturers for its EV supply chain: report

Apple is talking with multiple EV component manufacturers in Korea, according to an industry source. The US tech giant plans to start producing an all-electric vehicle in the next few years and seems to be laying the groundwork for the Apple Car’s supply chain already. “Apple officials have been in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

SpaceX is buying a startup that could fit Elon Musk’s Starlink plans perfectly

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has acquired satellite startup Swarm Technologies, adding the company’s micro-satellites – and its coveted FCC licenses – to its portfolio. SpaceX is currently partway through rolling out its ambitious Starlink network, a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with which it hopes to blanket the globe with affordable wireless internet connectivity.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

GoPro and Amazon slap Chinese accessory counterfeiters with joint lawsuit

GoPro and Amazon have teamed up to sue multiple people and two ‘entities’ over their alleged counterfeiting of GoPro camera accessories. The joint lawsuit claims the alleged counterfeiters attempted to sell products that infringed GoPro’s trademarks through Amazon’s online store. This is the latest in a growing number of Amazon lawsuits targeting counterfeiters that use its platform.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung S Pen Pro details leak ahead of Unpacked 2021 debut

Samsung definitely has a leak problem if even the relatively minor accessories headed for Unpacked 2021 are being leaked less than 48 hours before the event. Then again, it is seemingly fighting a battle without end, given how the tech industry moves these days. That’s definitely the case this year with the long-overdue S Pen Pro, whose appearance and some details have just been unofficially revealed even before Samsung gets the chance to say a word.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone 13 survey suggests Apple faces a bumper quarter

Apple’s iPhone 13 launch may be tipped to refine rather than revolutionize the company’s current iPhone 12, but according to a new survey of purchase intent that may not stop a bumper crop of sales. The iPhone 13 series is expected to be revealed in September 2021, with numerous leaks outlining just what may be changing – and what could be staying the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy