Secretary Vilsack Talks Drought, Trade, and Labor at Fresno County Farm

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited California this week, meeting with growers, industry groups, and state officials to learn about the challenges facing agriculture. During his stop at Terranova Ranch in Fresno County, Secretary Vilsack heard from local producers about the impacts of drought. Secretary Vilsack noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) may need to rethink assistance programs to better address the unique situation in California.

