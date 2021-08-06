Secretary Vilsack Talks Drought, Trade, and Labor at Fresno County Farm

Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which includes investments of importance to many areas of agriculture. One group pleased to see this passage is the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). And during this week’s Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Nashville, Tennessee, NCBA Sr. Executive Director of Government Affairs, Danielle Beck, explained to Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman why it will take a bit more of an effort to get it passed in the U.S. House.