Brick street repairs to last through Oct. 22
Crown Construction will be working to repair utility cuts in the brick streets through Oct. 22.
Motorists can expect to see minor traffic delays and lane closures.
Workers will notify residents as they move from site to site. Residents and business owners should talk to workers if they need to pass by or get into or out of driveways.
Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic signs and slow down in and around the construction zone.
STREET
Location
South Beverly Avenue
Between East Erwin Street and East Thornton Street
South Bois D’ Arc Avenue
Between West Drake Place and West Summerkamp Street
North Bois D’ Arc Avenue
Between West Harmony Street and West Cedar Street
North Bois D’ Arc Avenue
West Harmony Street
North Bois D’ Arc Avenue
Between West Charnwood Street and West Phillips Street
South Bonner Avenue
Southwest Corner of Bryan Street
South Bonner Avenue
Between West Houston Street Houston and Bryan
East Charnwood Street
Northwest corner of Niblack Place
West Charnwood Street
At the South Bois D’ Arc Intersection
South Chilton Avenue
Between West Shaw Street and West 1st Street
College Avenue
At West Front Street
College Avenue
Between West Front and Bryan Street
West Dobbs Street
Between Augusta and Kennedy
West Dobbs Street
Between South Kennedy and South Robertson Avenue
West Dobbs Street
At South Fannin Avenue
East Ferguson Street
Between North Center Avenue and Poplar Avenue
Ferguson Street
Between the railroad tracks and North Center Avenue
Lindsey Lane
Between South College Avenue and South Broadway Avenue
Lindsey Lane
At South Robertson Avenue
East Line Street
Between North Spring Avenue and North Center Avenue
Mockingbird Lane
Between South Broadway Avenue and South College Avenue
East Oakwood Street
North on Beckham
West Rusk Street
At Augusta Avenue
West Rusk Street
Between South Bois D’ Arc Avenue and South College Avenue
West Shaw Street
Intersection of West Shaw Street and South College Avenue
South Spring Avenue
Between East Elm Street and East Front Street
South Vine Avenue
At West Woldert Street
South Vine Avenue
130-feet south of West Woldert Street
West Woldert Street
East of North Bonner Avenue
