Brick street repairs to last through Oct. 22

Crown Construction will be working to repair utility cuts in the brick streets through Oct. 22.

Motorists can expect to see minor traffic delays and lane closures.

Workers will notify residents as they move from site to site. Residents and business owners should talk to workers if they need to pass by or get into or out of driveways.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic signs and slow down in and around the construction zone.

STREET

Location

South Beverly Avenue

Between East Erwin Street and East Thornton Street

South Bois D’ Arc Avenue

Between West Drake Place and West Summerkamp Street

North Bois D’ Arc Avenue

Between West Harmony Street and West Cedar Street

North Bois D’ Arc Avenue

West Harmony Street

North Bois D’ Arc Avenue

Between West Charnwood Street and West Phillips Street

South Bonner Avenue

Southwest Corner of Bryan Street

South Bonner Avenue

Between West Houston Street Houston and Bryan

East Charnwood Street

Northwest corner of Niblack Place

West Charnwood Street

At the South Bois D’ Arc Intersection

South Chilton Avenue

Between West Shaw Street and West 1st Street

College Avenue

At West Front Street

College Avenue

Between West Front and Bryan Street

West Dobbs Street

Between Augusta and Kennedy

West Dobbs Street

Between South Kennedy and South Robertson Avenue

West Dobbs Street

At South Fannin Avenue

East Ferguson Street

Between North Center Avenue and Poplar Avenue

Ferguson Street

Between the railroad tracks and North Center Avenue

Lindsey Lane

Between South College Avenue and South Broadway Avenue

Lindsey Lane

At South Robertson Avenue

East Line Street

Between North Spring Avenue and North Center Avenue

Mockingbird Lane

Between South Broadway Avenue and South College Avenue

East Oakwood Street

North on Beckham

West Rusk Street

At Augusta Avenue

West Rusk Street

Between South Bois D’ Arc Avenue and South College Avenue

West Shaw Street

Intersection of West Shaw Street and South College Avenue

South Spring Avenue

Between East Elm Street and East Front Street

South Vine Avenue

At West Woldert Street

South Vine Avenue

130-feet south of West Woldert Street

West Woldert Street

East of North Bonner Avenue