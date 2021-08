COMPTON (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an unincorporated area of Compton, and sheriff’s homicide detectives today are investigating. Deputies responded about 8:58 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of East San Luis Street, where they found the youth in a camper parked in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.