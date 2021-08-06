NORTHWEST: More Funding For Students Or Drug Addicted Homeless Campers

Editor’s Note: Our contributor Karen Hendricks kindly allowed us to reprint this column from her blog, which continues a story she originally reported for TheBurg. I attended a memorial service for a homeless friend today. His death didn’t make headlines, or the footnotes for that matter, in any local newspapers. And that’s one reason I’m writing about him, as a tribute—not only to those who knew him, but those who did not. Sometimes as a society we ignore the homeless—and maybe it’s easy to do without a face or a name. I never asked permission to use his photo, but hopefully my description will conjure up an image in your mind. And whatever your perceptions about the homeless, I think his story will defy your assumptions. And I can definitely tell you his name.