Homeless

NORTHWEST: More Funding For Students Or Drug Addicted Homeless Campers

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLars starts today’s Northwest Show (08/06/2021) by talking about President Biden’s confusion about the number of people living in the country he is in charge of. As well, as a breakdown of how much of your tax dollars go towards your child’s education and the homeless campers who trash your city.

www.ktsa.com

#Campers#President Biden#The Lars Larson Show
Homeless
citizensjournal.us

Denver Spends More On Homeless Than Its Students And Police

Denver spent twice as much money on its homeless population than it did on its students and police, a Common Sense Institute August report showed. The city spent between $41,679 and $104,201 per person on its homeless population, compared to $19,202 per student in K-12 public schools in 2020, according to the report. In total it spent $481 million on healthcare, housing and other services for homeless people, over $100 million more than the Department of Public Safety’s budget.
Portland, MEWPFO

Advocates prepare for end of funding to house homeless in hotels

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Federal funding to put homeless people in hotels during the pandemic is running out. Emergency aid for the program stops in September. The Motel 6 in Portland is one of the places being used to house people experiencing homelessness. In all, the state has requested more than $10 million in federal reimbursement for these temporary shelters.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Drug disposal pouches help prevent opioid addiction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In 2002, Josiah Osego of Tucson was getting addicted to opioids. "It was the prescription drugs first," he said. "We're learning, like, 'Hey, my grandmother has that [valium] stuff. Let's go get it." He's been successfully recovering for 12 years now, and he says drug disposal bags will be a huge benefit to the whole community.
San Joaquin County, CASFGate

Supes Approve Funding For Additional Homeless Housing

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved funding Tuesday for two projects in San Joaquin County that will make more beds available and provide more services for homeless people. Wayne Richardson, chief executive officer for the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless people, went before...
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Federal funds are key to preventing local homelessness

LIMA — More than $1.4 million in federal funding has been dispersed in Allen County over the past seven months to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic catch up on delinquent rent payments. “Your government is at work,” Lima Municipal Court Judge Richard Warren said Wednesday of the aggressive...
Riverside County, CAValley News

Riverside County awarded $25.5 million in homeless funds

Funding to provide housing for homeless, including families, veterans and seniors RIVERSIDE – Riverside County received an award of $25.5 million in funding through the state’s No Place Like Home program. The funds will create 119 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The housing units will be embedded within four affordable apartment communities that will be newly constructed. Construction of units is expected to begin in 2022. “Riverside County remains steadfast in our commitment to taking an active role in addressing homelessness within our most vulnerable populations,” Karen Spiegel, 2nd District County Supervisor and Chairperson, said. “In additio.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Homeless campers not allowed in wildfire risk areas, city develops new protocols

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council unanimously approved new protocols Wednesday to prevent homeless camps in areas considered to have a high wildfire risk. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is in charge of the fire bureau, directed the city's fire marshal to develop protocols to mitigate the risk of fire from homeless camps. Her office said the protocols balance compassion for the homeless community with the serious risk of fire.
FOX 28 Spokane

Digital program helps former drug addicts

BILILNGS – A new digital program for people recovering from substance abuse is launching in Montana, and it uses artificial intelligence. The idea is to help former addicts get back to everyday life, and this tech is pretty easy to use because it pops up right on your phone. It’s...
KATU.com

Portland-area schools may see more homeless students once moratoriums end

PORTLAND, Ore. — As leaders in Washington race to extend the national moratorium on evictions, local jurisdictions have already taken steps to extend them. However, advocates are expecting the pandemic-based relief to end at some point in the school year, and say the long-awaited "tsunami of people in need" will arrive shortly thereafter.
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Recovering addict, homeless man gifted with permanent home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After suffering from alcoholism and homelessness, a Springfield man is finally catching a break. A church he volunteers with is giving him a permanent home. “Right now, it’s not ready, but it will be ready,” Joseph ‘Philly’ Krieger said while checking out his place. No matter how...
Paulding County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Saturday deadline to receive funding to help end homelessness

In partnership, United Way of Greater Atlanta and Kennesaw State University will award small grants to fund collaborative and innovative projects that address metro Atlanta’s pressing homeless challenges to improving child wellbeing in Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas and Paulding counties. Individuals, nonprofit agencies of any size and community groups are encouraged...
Homelesstheburgnews.com

Meet Jeff: Homeless No More

Editor’s Note: Our contributor Karen Hendricks kindly allowed us to reprint this column from her blog, which continues a story she originally reported for TheBurg. I attended a memorial service for a homeless friend today. His death didn’t make headlines, or the footnotes for that matter, in any local newspapers. And that’s one reason I’m writing about him, as a tribute—not only to those who knew him, but those who did not. Sometimes as a society we ignore the homeless—and maybe it’s easy to do without a face or a name. I never asked permission to use his photo, but hopefully my description will conjure up an image in your mind. And whatever your perceptions about the homeless, I think his story will defy your assumptions. And I can definitely tell you his name.
Homelessspringfieldohio.gov

Non-Profits May Apply for Homeless Shelter Funding

SPRINGFIELD (July 27, 2021) – The City of Springfield is now taking applications from qualified non-profit organizations interested in entering into a subrecipient agreement with the City for the acquisition and associated costs, as well as necessary renovations, of a facility located within the city limits to be converted to a center for homeless services.
Paducah Sun

Girl donates hygiene products for homeless students

Lilly Thompson is an 11-year-old sixth-grade homeschool student from Metropolis, Illinois, and while she was learning about feminine hygiene products in her health class during the last school year, she decided to do some research of her own. “We were going over it, and it brought up about ‘period poverty’...
Politicsadvantagenews.com

New Crowe law will educate students on addiction prevention

To give young people the tools to recognize and prevent opioid abuse, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) created a new law to educate students on the dangers of opioid addiction. “Students may be prescribed opiates to relieve pain after injuries or surgeries before they can learn the effects of...
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KVCR NEWS

8/3 KVCR Midday News: Virtual School Health Panel Tonight, Grant Funding for Homeless Housing in Riverside County, Pool Toy Pollution, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. 1. California’s Safe Schools for All and San Bernardino & Riverside Counties are hosting a virtual School Health Panel to discuss critical information and updates about school reopening tonight, August 3, from 6:00-7:30pm. Register today at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JFQJ2DqsQLOl-TtOChfmuQ.

