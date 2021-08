Annapurna Interactive shared new gameplay for the BlueTwelve Studio-developed cat-adventure game Stray, Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via Steam in early 2022. The gameplay shows how players will explore the world as a cat, who meets a drone named B-12. The drone is used to interact with the world and they’ll work together to explore the world further. Their teamwork is needed to not only traverse through the roof and alleys but also to acquire items and interact with humans. P.