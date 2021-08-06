Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars on Tackling Social Issues in Season 2 With Sam’s Sponsorship

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
homenewshere.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 3, “Do the Right-est Thing.”]. Ted Lasso knows how to make viewers laugh, but it’s also the show’s deeper moments that really set the comedy apart from others, and in Season 2’s episode, “Do the Right-est Thing,” that depth is taking center stage.

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Social Issues#Pollution#American#Dubaiair#Afc Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

‘Ted Lasso’ recap: Season 2, episode 2 -“Lavender”

While everyone certainly welcomed Ted Lasso back into our lives last week, it appears that this week the writers have given fans much to process as it appears our season is beginning to take shape rather rapidly. We were left with a tiny bit of a cliffhanger when fans learned in the final moments of the first episode of season 2 that Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) apparently is now on the reality dating show Love Conquers All. This, of course, plays a major part in episode 2 so let’s start breaking that down in our 5 takeaways.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis: 5 things to know about the actor

While Jason Sudeikis has appeared on television shows and even led movies for many years now, he’s reached a new level of success with “Ted Lasso.”. The Apple TV+ comedy sees the actor play an infectiously optimistic soccer coach who was hired by the team’s bitter owner to sink the team, though he manages to bring everyone together instead.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Ted Lasso has made one important change for season 2

If the gut-wrenching Euros final match taught us anything – apart from confirming England's longstanding trouble with penalties – it's this: in the UK, football is continuously portrayed as a man's game. Coverage of fans around the UK showed mostly men crowded into pubs and public places, cheering and donning England flags. While the display of pride was heart-stirring, it left many wondering: Where are all the women?
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

Ted Lasso Review: Lavender (Season 2 Episode 2)

Former AFC Richmond player Jamie Tartt returns in Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2, “Lavender,” an episode that’s as much about the former members of the team as it is its current ones. It’s unlikely that anybody watching this show is surprised by Jamie’s return, he’s always had unfinished business...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ted Lasso Season 2 inadvertently explains Simone Biles' withdrawal

"After witnessing the bitter invectives hurled at her for recognizing the warnings her brain and body were providing, I really wish that these episodes of Ted Lasso were more broadly available," says Melanie McFarland. "I don't say this with any Pollyanna-ish expectations that ignorant trolls taking shots at the Olympic champion might suddenly find their hearts growing three times normal size. That will never happen. My reason is simpler: I would like as many people are possible see Ted, Beard and sports psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) acknowledge that the yips are real, serious and require care to overcome. For the many Higgins and Nathans out there who have never heard of such phenomena as the yips or the twisties and perhaps don't understand how serious they can be, the way the show processes (Dani Rojas') tragic accident is illuminative. So is how the writers do it, which says a lot about our national inclination to hang failure around the necks of athletes for refusing to break their bodies to thrill us...Nearly all American entertainment behaves as an extension of the tales we tell ourselves about our exceptionalism. Nowhere is this more assuredly perpetuated than in sports entertainment, whether in live events or documentaries." "The yips are not a superstition," Dr. Sharon tells Ted and Coach Beard in response to their attempt to write off Dani's state as some kind of hoodoo. "They are a mental condition, one that can be fixed with discipline, not denial." McFarland adds: "Dani recovers, but not alone and with ample care. Dr. Sharon speaks to him in his native language and gets him back on his feet. Other players witness the success she has with Dani and line up for counseling sessions by choice, not by force. Watch closely, America. We could stand for more of this to be put into practice in our games, and in life."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Can Ted Lasso's Jamie Tartt Be Redeemed In Season 2? The Actor Has Thoughts

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 2 episode "Lavender." Read at your own risk!. It's hard to argue that Season 1 of Ted Lasso really had an outright villain, though Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt certainly created a downer ending for AFC Richmond. The soccer club only needed a tie to avoid relegation to a lesser lead, and just when it seemed they'd accomplish that goal, former teammate Jamie blew past the defenders and launched a goal into the net to secure the win for the old club he returned to Manchester City. But where does that leave things for Season 2?
TV & Videos/Film

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Gives New Layers to AFC Richmond’s Most Joyful Players [Interviews]

In the first season of Ted Lasso, the character of Dani Rojas serves as a delightful, joyful counterbalance to the teeth-gnashing drama between AFC Richmond players Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent. But at the start of season 2, Dani finds himself haunted by an on-field accident that throws him off his game in a major way. Meanwhile, Sam Obisanya has more time to shine both on and off the pitch in the second season, and one of the season’s most compelling subplots rests on Sam’s shoulders as he realizes the endorsement deal he made is morally compromised.
TV SeriesPosted by
Yardbarker

Diane Sawyer responds to 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 premiere mention

Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) began the second season of Ted Lasso dating someone new, but Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) has a suitor of his own. The Season 2 premiere hit Apple TV Plus on Friday (July 23), and the first half of the episode finds Ted wandering into Rebecca's office where Keeley (Juno Temple) and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) are already congregating after yet another match ended in a tie for AFC Richmond. Rebecca asks if Ted wants a cocktail, and in typical Ted fashion, he says, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if he ever asked me out on a date: yes, please."
TV SeriesPolygon

Season 2 of Ted Lasso offers fierce therapy for the weary soul

After the underdog soccer team at the center of Apple TV Plus’ comedy Ted Lasso experiences a devastating loss against its biggest rival, player Sam Obisanya is interviewed about the failure. “We lost, very badly, but we tried,” he says. “We gave it everything we had, and for me that is OK, because what’s worse is not to try at all. To try is scary, because you can end up losing a lot. But you have to put your heart out there, otherwise what’s the point?”
Soccertownandcountrymag.com

Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh on Why Sam Took a Stand Against Dubai Air

On a surface level, Ted Lasso is a show about soccer (ahem, football). Giving it only a slightly deeper read, it's about outsiders and stereotypes and both the power and the limit of unceasing optimism. But it's also a story about fathers and sons. The first season shows Ted sharing...
CelebritiesDeadline

‘Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Jeremy Swift, who portrays Higgins on Apple’s hit series Ted Lasso, has signed with APA for representation. Swift recently received a 2021 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his starring role as Higgins opposite Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple on Ted Lasso. The series, which received 20 Emmy nominations overall, is currently airing its second season and has already been renewed for a third.

Comments / 0

Community Policy