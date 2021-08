There has been no shortage of funds raising investment dollars for commercial real estate acquisitions, and one of the most prominent players in the industry announced recently that it has grown its chest considerably, as well. CBRE Global Investors has raised a total of $2.3 billion of equity for its final close for the CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 commingled fund, according to information provided by the manager. The total capital raised allowed the manager to beat its $2 billion capital raise by $300 million.