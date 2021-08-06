Cancel
Dougherty County, GA

Gail Evans named new Dougherty County Library Director

By Kyle Proctor
wfxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being named the sole finalist for the Dougherty County Library Director position in June, Gail Evans has been appointed to the position. “As the new director of the Dougherty County Library System, I am eager to help continue the mission of an already successful library system by responding to the community’s needs,” said Evans. “The library’s mission is to strengthen our community by inspiring, encouraging and supporting lifelong learning for all and through public libraries, people can continue learning for the rest of their lives regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

