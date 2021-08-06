Writer Peter Briggs Opens the Puzzle Box to Discuss His Unmade Sequel ‘Hellraiser: Lament’ [Phantom Limbs]

Over the past 40 years, the world of Evil Dead has expanded in a number of ways and has been explored in various mediums, but one project that didn't come to fruition was a sequel to the 2013 reboot from director Fede Alvarez, who won't entirely rule out that narrative getting continued in some capacity at some point. He also made sure to point out, however, that there is no script for such an endeavor and doesn't want fans to get their hopes up about the opportunity happening, though fans will get to check out a new installment in the series next year with Evil Dead Rise.