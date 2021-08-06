Writer Peter Briggs Opens the Puzzle Box to Discuss His Unmade Sequel ‘Hellraiser: Lament’ [Phantom Limbs]
Phantom limb /ˈfan(t)əm’lim/ n. an often painful sensation of the presence of a limb that has been amputated. Welcome to Phantom Limbs, a recurring feature which will take a look at intended yet unproduced horror sequels and remakes – extensions to genre films we love, appendages to horror franchises that we adore – that were sadly lopped off before making it beyond the planning stages. Here, we will be chatting with the creators of these unmade extremities to gain their unique insight into these follow-ups that never were, with the discussions standing as hopefully illuminating but undoubtedly painful reminders of what might have been.bloody-disgusting.com
