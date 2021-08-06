Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 7. Work will take place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work began in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.