Here are the winners of this year’s Women Photograph Project grants

Créolité emerged as a late 20th-century literary movement lead by a group of Antillean writers, including Édouard Glissant, dedicated to describing unique and hybrid Caribbean identities in spite of a négritude movement that overlooked the colliding experiences of both the colonial self and experienced self. At the heart of this movement was an acknowledgment of the contradictions inherent in creole selfhood, of the simultaneous lamentations and celebrations tied to a hybrid identity brought on by centuries of colonialism, dispossession, and resilience. Créolité understood that where there is presence, there is also an indescribable absence. This much is true in Se Sou Ou Mwen Mete Espwa m (I Put All My Hopes On You).