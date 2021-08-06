Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Here are the winners of this year’s Women Photograph Project grants

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Women Photograph Project grants were recently announced, and we’re thrilled to showcase the talents of the five winners of the grants along with the winner of a schlarship given in conjunction with Getty Images. The winners of this year’s grants and scholarship were culled from a group of 1,300...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#The Photographer#Women Photograph Project#Getty Images#Time#Vi Ngyuen#Singaporean#Women Photograph#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
South Africa
Related
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Allison Stewart Explores the Construction of American Identity

I was blown away when I first saw Allison Stewart’s series, Bug Out Bag: The Commodification of American Fear. The work zeroed in on the mindset, ubiquitous paranoia, or to borrow from Hunter S, Thompson, our collective “fear and loathing” of America today. Her photographs of ‘preppers’ and how they plan for the worst just seem so America 2021.
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

Gallery: International Garden Photographer of the Year Macro Art 15 Competition Winners

The results are in for the 15th Macro Art photo competition from the International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY). Claire Carter, England, took first prize for their delightfully airy macro image of the delicate patterns of leaves. Petar Sabol and Brian Lee rounded out second and third place for their photographs ‘Butterfly Dance’ and ‘In the Spotlight,’ respectively.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Australia’s 2021 National Photographic Portrait prize winner and finalists – in pictures

Sydney photographer Joel B Pratley’s photo of a lone farmer immersed in a dust storm in drought-stricken Australia has won the 2021 National Photographic Portrait prize. Titled Drought Story, the image shows David Kalisch captured amid a sudden dust storm on his 1,000-acre farm in Forbes, New South Wales. Pratley said his subject’s stance reflects the resilience of a man pushed to the limits by an unforgiving climate: ‘David’s composure during the storm was surreal, because he is just so used to it. For me, it was like being on Mars.’
PhotographyThe Guardian

To Balance is Trust: photographing women and non-binary skateboarders

Hannah won the inaugural Getty Images #ShowUs photography grant in March 2020 with the project, which aimed to look beyond stereotypes to shine the light on the faces of women, non-binary and femme-identifying skaters and support them to tell their stories. “The support of the Getty Images grant that meant...
Advocacyabc27.com

Whitaker Center’s Women in STEM Award Winners

The Whitaker Center supports women in STEM through their programs and an annual awards banquet. Today we learned who the winners of the Women in STEM awards are and how their work will be celebrated at an upcoming awards banquet.
San Antonio, TXtpr.org

The Herstory Project: Recording San Antonio Women's Legacies

Photojournalist Bria Woods is on a mission to capture women's stories — from entrepreneurs to artists to moms — all in the San Antonio community. She documents their hard work and accomplishments through portraits and podcasts for The Herstory Project. "What brings you joy?" Woods asked one woman with an...
ReligionNPR

This Photographer Shines A Light On Muslim-American Women Athletes

As a member the Muslim-American community, photographer Eman Mohammed began thinking of how little she knows about other Muslim-American women and their accomplishments. To change that, Mohammed decided to start a long-term portraiture project featuring Muslim-American women. As she began the project, she turned her attention to sports and what Muslim-American women's roles looked like in that field.
PhotographyHyperallergic

A Photographer’s Otherworldly Portrayal of Créolité

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Créolité emerged as a late 20th-century literary movement lead by a group of Antillean writers, including Édouard Glissant, dedicated to describing unique and hybrid Caribbean identities in spite of a négritude movement that overlooked the colliding experiences of both the colonial self and experienced self. At the heart of this movement was an acknowledgment of the contradictions inherent in creole selfhood, of the simultaneous lamentations and celebrations tied to a hybrid identity brought on by centuries of colonialism, dispossession, and resilience. Créolité understood that where there is presence, there is also an indescribable absence. This much is true in Se Sou Ou Mwen Mete Espwa m (I Put All My Hopes On You).
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Illustrating The American Dream with Conner Ives

When fashion wunderkind Conner Ives was considering how to publicise his A/W 2021 collection – an offering titled ‘The American Dream’, which serves up playful and cleverly characterised female archetypes he encountered growing up in Bedford, New York, like ‘The LA Crystal Girl’, ‘The Social Swan’ and ‘The High-schooler’ – he wasn’t overly inspired by contemporary visual advertisements, which are splashed across the pages of glossy magazines, across vast billboards in major cities, or as Sponsored posts on social media.
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Scottsdale photographer Franklin showcases women over 50

Regarded as a go-to photographer in Scottsdale for women over 40, Shelley Franklin wants to photograph more women celebrating their age and beauty with the 50/50 Project. The 50/50 Project showcases her work as an accredited, award-winning Fellow Master Photographer whose craft is a passion as well as a career as she inspires and empowers women over 50 to embrace their natural beauty, courage, confidence and self love, according to a press release.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
TennisElle

Leyna Bloom Makes History As the First Trans Cover Star of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

Today, Sports Illustrated released their highly anticipated star-studded Swimsuit Edition. The magazine features the model and actress Leyna Bloom, making her the first trans person to grace the cover of SI's annual issue. Along with Bloom, the magazine features rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Olympic tennis player Naomi Osaka on two other covers. According to the magazine, Megan is the first rapper to cover the Swimsuit issue and Osaka is the first Black woman athlete.
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

It ain’t easy being at the top: An oft-repeated phrase that Beyoncé knows all too well. Even a person who seems to have it all may have trouble sleeping at night, particularly with the added expectation of being picture perfect every time you step out the door. During a recent...
Atlanta, GAatlinq.com

Famed Photographer Celebrates 86 Years

He was born in the great state of New Jersey and moved to Atlanta and has called Atlanta his home for over fifty years. A quiet, yet stern man who got his very first camera while in a “pick-up” dice game behind his barracks when he was in the U. S. Navy. After his stint, he realized early on that he wanted to become a professional photographer and started to pursue his goal, never losing sight of his dream.

Comments / 0

Community Policy