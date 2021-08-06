Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Caps Worst Week in 10 Months

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, capping the biggest weekly loss since October, as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant in China and elsewhere in the world is casting doubts on demand growth. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.2% Friday and 7.7% for the week. The dollar rose following a better-than-expected...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Oil Pricing#Brent Oil#Td Securities#Wti#Danske Bank A S#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Thailand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Climbs on Confidence Demand to Hold Up Despite Viral Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose alongside broader equity gains with investors optimistic global economic growth will continue even in the wake of Covid-19’s resurgence. Futures advanced 2.7% in New York on Tuesday, the biggest gain in more than two weeks. U.S. and European stocks touched record highs amid expectations that economic growth will remain strong. While the delta variant has led to rising infections and curbs on movement, global consumption is expected to hold up and tighten the market through the end of the year.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Increased on Demand Confidence

Despite a resurgence in Covid-19 cases from the Delta variant, oil prices rose alongside equity markets today. Oil rose alongside broader equity gains with investors optimistic global economic growth will continue even in the wake of Covid-19’s resurgence. Futures advanced 2.7% in New York on Tuesday, the biggest gain in...
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

Unwavering Demand Seems To Be Keeping Prices High At The Gas Pump

While some cooling off is expected, demand for gasoline in the U.S. remains steady enough for the time being to prevent prices dropping, analysts told Zenger. Travel club AAA estimated the average national retail price at $3.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Tuesday, a figure relatively unchanged from a week prior.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums slip on frail demand

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dipped on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand in the physical market as most international flights remain grounded on extended border restrictions in the region. A steep resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several key markets including China, South Korea and Australia have renewed pressure on the already struggling aviation sector in the region, market watchers said. "I don't think the international flight demand will come back this year, especially for Asia," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF slipped 3 cents to 13 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. Refining profit margins for jet fuel inched higher by 9 cents to $5.95 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 4.7% to 2.99 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 9, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.8 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 673,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 6, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. URGENCY FOR GREEN INVESTMENT FUNDS - Dire warnings about climate change are a call to action for investors who put their money into helping the environment. But the news also heightens a debate about how to make these strategies effective, financial executives said. - A U.N climate report on Monday found that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control. Even the most severe carbon emission cuts are unlikely to prevent global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures by 2040, a level that many scientists believe must be achieved to avert catastrophic climate change. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Oil held above $70 a barrel on Wednesday as signs of rising fuel demand in the United States were balanced by concerns about travel curbs in Asia caused by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. - Phillips 66, the fourth largest U.S. oil refiner, is weighing a broader move into developing battery components for electric vehicles and storage systems, according to top executives, leveraging its own and others' research as it accelerates a shift from fossil fuels. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.39 0.94 1.28 73.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.41 -0.1 4.33 -2.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.49 0.94 1.28 73.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.31 -0.1 4.52 -2.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.67 0.91 1.23 73.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.13 -0.13 6.50 -2 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.82 1.05 1.39 75.77 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.02 0.01 100.00 0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.45 1 1.36 73.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.13 -0.03 -18.75 0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls on strong dollar, easing supply worries

(Updates prices, adds quotes) Aug 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and easing worries about supply as the possibility of a strike at Chile’s Escondida mine looked less likely. The dollar was poised just below this year’s high against the euro and...
Industryfxempire.com

A Volatile Start To The Week For Global Markets – Metals & Oil Collapse, Part I

Overnight, on Sunday and early Monday, Precious Metals and Oil started a fairly big collapse which quickly bottomed and recovered – at least in the Precious Metals markets. Crude Oil is still moving lower in early trading on Monday, August 9, 2021. Can we learn anything from the pre-COVID market trends and extrapolate any real-world analysis from this?
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil rebounds from three-week low as recovery withstands Delta

Oil rebounded from a three-week low on expectations that the global economic recovery will withstand the latest virus onslaught, even as it takes a toll on fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate for September delivery rose two per cent to US$67.78/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:15 a.m. London time after dropping 2.6% on Monday. Brent for October settlement gained 1.5 per cent to US$70.10/bbl on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after falling 2.4 per cent on Monday.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

China’s Biggest Oil Refiner Seen Cutting Runs as Delta Hits

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest oil refiner is scaling back operations as Beijing’s aggressive response to the delta virus variant saps demand for road and aviation fuel, according to an analyst. State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., commonly known as Sinopec (NYSE:SHI), is cutting run rates at some plants by 5%...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude slides as delta spread weighs on demand outlooks

Crude oil futures settled lower Aug. 9 as global demand outlooks saw pressure from the continued spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled $1.80 lower at $66.48/b and ICE October Brent declined $1.66 to $69.04/b. According to...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil up more than 2%, boosted by forecast for U.S. fuel demand growth

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 2% on Tuesday, rebounding from recent losses on signs of rising fuel demand in the United States despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. Brent crude rose $1.59, or 2.3%, to settle at $70.63 a barrel and U.S. oil climbed $1.81, or 2.7%,...
TrafficMySanAntonio

Oil falls to a three-week low as Delta shakes the demand outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slid to a three-week low with new waves of Covid-19 exacerbating demand concerns as investors weighed concerns about a pullback in stimulus. Futures in New York ended the day down by more than 2.6%. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should move to taper asset purchases after another strong month or two of employment gains. At the same time, Chinese air travel dropped the most since early in the pandemic as rising cases of the delta variant spurred fresh restrictions on movement.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Claws Back Losses Despite Delta Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced from a three-week low as investors bet that the global demand recovery will remain intact despite the fast-spreading delta virus variant leading to tighter restrictions in many regions. Futures in New York rose above $67 a barrel after tumbling almost 4% over the past two sessions....
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

DUBAI – Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy