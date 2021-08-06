Oil Caps Worst Week in 10 Months

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dipped on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand in the physical market as most international flights remain grounded on extended border restrictions in the region. A steep resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several key markets including China, South Korea and Australia have renewed pressure on the already struggling aviation sector in the region, market watchers said. "I don't think the international flight demand will come back this year, especially for Asia," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF slipped 3 cents to 13 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. Refining profit margins for jet fuel inched higher by 9 cents to $5.95 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 4.7% to 2.99 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 9, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.8 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 673,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 6, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. URGENCY FOR GREEN INVESTMENT FUNDS - Dire warnings about climate change are a call to action for investors who put their money into helping the environment. But the news also heightens a debate about how to make these strategies effective, financial executives said. - A U.N climate report on Monday found that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control. Even the most severe carbon emission cuts are unlikely to prevent global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures by 2040, a level that many scientists believe must be achieved to avert catastrophic climate change. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Oil held above $70 a barrel on Wednesday as signs of rising fuel demand in the United States were balanced by concerns about travel curbs in Asia caused by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. - Phillips 66, the fourth largest U.S. oil refiner, is weighing a broader move into developing battery components for electric vehicles and storage systems, according to top executives, leveraging its own and others' research as it accelerates a shift from fossil fuels. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.39 0.94 1.28 73.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.41 -0.1 4.33 -2.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.49 0.94 1.28 73.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.31 -0.1 4.52 -2.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.67 0.91 1.23 73.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.13 -0.13 6.50 -2 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.82 1.05 1.39 75.77 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.02 0.01 100.00 0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.45 1 1.36 73.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.13 -0.03 -18.75 0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)