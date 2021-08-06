Florida Health Care Association Awarded $1.8 Million Federal Grant to Boost Long Term Care Workforce

The Florida Health Care Association has been awarded a $1.8 million grant from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to strengthen Florida’s long term care workforce and attract more Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) into the profession. The CaregiversFL Career Program is two-year project that will focus on raising awareness about long term care as an opportunity for career growth, enhancing the recruitment and retention efforts of Florida’s nursing centers and building partnerships with statewide educational, workforce and veterans’ organizations to encourage individuals to make long term care their chosen career path.