WSDOT closing northbound SR 167 between Sumner, Pacific for construction
Start planning now: WSDOT is warning of 10 mile backups and 1.5 hour delays over the weekend of Aug. 20 as crews close all lanes of northbound SR 167 from Sumner to Pacific. Starting 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, WSDOT contractors will close four miles of northbound SR 167 as they work on infrastructure to support a future HOV lane. The four-mile section of highway will remain closed 24 hours a day until it reopens at 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.www.courierherald.com
