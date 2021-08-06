Letter: No one wants to vacation where virus cases are rampant

Exciting to see our economy bouncing back and wages rising. ("US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card" by Paul Wiseman in The Daily News on Aug. 6.) The question of the variant remains. Hope comes if the vaccination increase continues and mask wearing expands where needed. The problem of variants will remain, however, as long as billions of people in our world have no access to vaccinations. President Biden has taken the lead and promised 500 million doses to low- and middle-income countries, but more is needed. Each of us can do our part, thanking the President (202-456-1111) for efforts so far and asking him to lead the way to create enough vaccine doses for all, ultimately winning the battle globally and protecting us locally. Otherwise, the variants will continue to become more numerous and deadly, bringing new outbreaks to our shores, blocking recovery.