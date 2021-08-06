Cancel
Letter: No one wants to vacation where virus cases are rampant

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1): The anti-vaccine crowd in central and southern Missouri might consider the potential economic impact of their stance. Letter: GOP leaders’ new vaccine attitude shows their worry. Letter: Hit the vaccine-hesitant where it counts: their...

PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Hit the vaccine-hesitant where it counts: their wallets

Regarding “Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers” (July 22): Let’s stop with all the lotteries and giveaways trying to convince people to be vaccinated. Instead, let’s go more directly to their wallets by doing this: Medicare and Medicaid participants should be strongly encouraged in every way conceivable to be vaccinated. The same with all other insured individuals, whether covered under an employer-sponsored or Affordable Care Act plan. Here’s the key part: Anyone who is vaccinated and becomes ill with the coronavirus would have all deductibles and copays waived for any and all virus-related health care expenses.
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia nears 927,000 virus cases

ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 926,707 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday. The GDPH has recorded 18,691 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,963 probable deaths. The state has reported 244,526 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of 3,054 since Monday.
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Killing the virus

In the summer of 1721 a deadly epidemic of smallpox besieged the city of Boston. An African slave named Onesimus told authorities that in his homeland they had discovered that they could fend off contagions by inoculating themselves with a specimen of fluid from an infected person. To many Bostonians this sounded like an outlandish idea. They feared it would spread smallpox all the more. And it was suggested by an African slave!
Public Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: Masks and vaccines really do stop the virus

In a recent newscast interview, a person complained about being required to wear a mask. He said it was the result of unknown doctors in a closed room and that he has a first amendment right not to wear a mask. He said mask-wearing requirements should be the purview of state or local governments. That he did not believe that masks worked.
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Letters blaming China for virus shouldn’t be published

Regarding the letter “Biden should focus more on the virus’ Chinese origins” (July 27): Continued pressure to blame China for the pandemic is not only careless but malicious. The allegation has caused great personal and physical harm to Asian Americans. Spewing such inflammatory opinions is not just innocent chatter. The only benefit behind involving the general public is to continue to bolster Donald Trump’s ugly attack on China. I would hope this Post-Dispatch would recognize the danger of allowing such harmful material to be printed.
Princeton, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Virus cases jumping again

PRINCETON — As the rate of COVID cases continues to increase, Princeton Community Hospital is seeing a jump in the number of those hospitalized with the virus, and more younger patients than before. After averaging about five in-patient COVID cases for many weeks, PCH now has 11. Rick Hypes, PCH...
Public Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: The day Covid virus hit home

I recently received the following Facebook message from my brother. I hope it will give those who haven’t had their Covid vaccines a wake up call. “OK my Facebook friends and family, you non-believers about the Covid virus need to take this seriously. I’m 74 years old and I’ve had several colds and flues in my lifetime, plus a heart transplant. I can tell you now; none of them came remotely close to when I had Covid. I never had pneumonia, shingles nor been in a coma for two weeks, all of which I had with Covid.
Public HealthLongview Daily News

Letter: Virus variants remain a concern

Exciting to see our economy bouncing back and wages rising. ("US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card" by Paul Wiseman in The Daily News on Aug. 6.) The question of the variant remains. Hope comes if the vaccination increase continues and mask wearing expands where needed. The problem of variants will remain, however, as long as billions of people in our world have no access to vaccinations. President Biden has taken the lead and promised 500 million doses to low- and middle-income countries, but more is needed. Each of us can do our part, thanking the President (202-456-1111) for efforts so far and asking him to lead the way to create enough vaccine doses for all, ultimately winning the battle globally and protecting us locally. Otherwise, the variants will continue to become more numerous and deadly, bringing new outbreaks to our shores, blocking recovery.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Where is the monkeypox virus right now?

Questions continue to circulate about the monkeypox virus and where it might be spreading throughout the country. Multiple reports suggest the monkeypox virus might be infecting people in specific areas. A Texas resident was exposed to the virus while in Nigeria, as I wrote for the Deseret News. The patient then took two flights back to Texas, stopping in Atlanta on a connecting flight.
Public HealthTulsa World

Letter: CDC made right call in responding to evolving virus

Kudos to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for changing its guidelines as the virus continues to mutate and flourish. This is not a static situation. There can't be a one-and-done policy for this. I've heard people say "I'm done with this" and "I'm so tired of this."
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Bradley County, TNCleveland Daily Banner

Virus active cases soar in Bradley

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bradley County increased by 41 individuals on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since early summer. According to the Tennessee Department of …
Public Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: DeSantis wrong to ignore new virus crisis

I do think our Gov. Ron Desantis (Trump wannabe) has lost his mind! Our state has become a laughing joke. We are leading the country in new Covidcases. But, the governor will not sanction face mask pProtection for our innocent children!. If the parents do not want to protect their...
TravelHouston Chronicle

Where Do Mexicans Vacation When They Vacation in Mexico?

Americans have long made the trek south of the border to get away from it all. In the ‘50s and ‘60s it was Acapulco. In the ‘90s and 2000s it was Cancún and Los Cabos. And over the last five years, Mexico City has soared to the top of everyone’s list.

