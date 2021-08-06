Cancel
Richmond, VA

A Mission and a Message

By Tayler Butters
richmondmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMixing string instruments with hip-hop beats, Black Violin, a Grammy-nominated duo from Florida, has carved out a musical niche of their own. Featuring musicians Wilner Baptiste and Kevin Sylvester, aka Wil B and Kev Marcus, the group earned a Best Contemporary Instrumental Album nomination for 2019’s “Take the Stairs,” which they followed up last November with a holiday album titled “Give Thanks.” Taking its name from jazz violinist Stuff Smith’s 1972 album of the same name, the band is about more than just recording — there’s a mission and a message in their music. The instrumentalists share their love for string instruments through their nonprofit, the Black Violin Foundation, which works with communities to provide students with music education programs and scholarships. Ahead of the duo's performance Aug. 12 at the Perkinson Center for the Arts, we spoke with violist Wil B about how he met his bandmate, his thoughts on Black Violin’s future and how a Busta Rhymes ringtone started it all.

