Best Classes for Babies and Toddlers in Orlando

Think back to your baby shower, where you were gifted with beautiful outfits, toys for the baby, and more. But one special gift that as parents we tend to save and even pass through different generations is baby blankets. There are so many lovely blankets trimmed with different fabrics, and you’ll want your little one to be able to sleep with one, along with a cute little pillow that tops off the whole bedding set. You may be asking yourself, “When can babies sleep with a blanket?” And as they get older, “When can a toddler sleep with blanket and pillow?” We’ll break it down for you.