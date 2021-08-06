China Moly to spend $2.5 bln to double copper, cobalt output at Congo mine

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $53.53 from $23.45. We held exhaustion below with a $34.04 low and rallied $42.94. On 11/3/20 we left a short-term bullish reversal below that warned of strength for days. On 11/16/20 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $34.66. The decent break above $47.92 (+.3 of a tic per/hour) has brought in $29.06 of the decent renewed strength warned about above. We took out a major trendline at $55.15, which warned of significant strength in the weeks/months ahead. We have seen $21.83.The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. The trade above $59.50 brought in $17.48 of strength. I warned on 5/21 this was poised for higher trade—we have seen $13.91.On 5/24, we left a bullish reversal below. On a short-term basis: The maintained gap higher left a small bullish reversal below. Decent trade below $66.79 will negate this and should bring in renewed pressure. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.