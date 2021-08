MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — ADPH now recommends that school districts REQUIRE universal masking of all students, teachers, staff and visitors. Updated guidance for K-12 Alabama schools is now available on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website. These updates reflect the most up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are based on the best scientific understanding of how COVID-19 infects and spreads among students and educators.