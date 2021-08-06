CMPD: Juvenile Charged For Fatal South Charlotte Crash Involving Motorcycle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile has been charged after a south Charlotte crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night left a 22-year-old dead, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Providence Road and Raintree Lane around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Mazda 3 Touring which had been involved in the collision. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Toineeta, was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.www.wccbcharlotte.com
