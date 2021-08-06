Cancel
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Man Facing Multiple Charges After Altercation with Police

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 37-year-old Manitowoc man is in custody and facing multiple charges following an altercation with police last night. Officers were summoned to a residence in the 900 Block of South 36th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a potential overdose. They were told that he may have overdosed on heroin and was completely drunk. Officers said the man was incoherent and unable to answer basic questions. Several warrants were issued for his arrest and became uncooperative before finally being placed in handcuffs.

